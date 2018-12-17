© @Namritha_ / Twitter

A sudden hailstorm slammed the South African resort town of Sun City on December 15, causing flash flooding and damage to various properties and vehicles. Sun International, which operates the Sun City Resort, said day visitors were immediately bussed away from the worst affected areas and said guests whose hotel rooms were affected were asked to return home, if possible.Multiple social media users shared videos and photos showing the hail storm, leaks and flooding inside resort buildings and piles of hail in parking lots.Credit: Marne Chen via Storyful