269 villages, farmers have suffered crop loss of 50 per cent or more

Though the total number of farmers suffering the crop loss has not been shared in the report, the maximum number of villages with 50 per cent or more crop loss are in the district of Kutch.There are 401 villages in Gujarat where farmers have suffered crop loss of 33 per cent or more during this year's Kharif season.The latest State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC) report that was unveiled on Thursday show that the farmers incurred crop losses despite the state government's efforts to provide Narmada water to save the Kharif crops after a poor monsoon.Though the total number of farmers suffering the crop loss has not been shared in the report, the maximum number of villages with 50 per cent or more crop loss are in the district of Kutch.About 90 villages in this district fall in this category where all the 10 talukas were declared drought-affected after they received less than 250 mm rainfall this monsoon.Only Ahmedabad and Mehsana districts have no villages in this category.Most of these villages fall in the district ofThe state government has already declared that it will be spending Rs 5,100 crore in these 51 talukas to helpthe farmers tide over the crop loss.This includes a lump-sum amount of Rs 6,500 per hectare to every farmer in these talukas.The Government of India will also be pitching in aid for this purpose.Even farmers outside the 11 districts have complained of crop loss.Pratap Khistariya whose family owns about 58 bighas of land near Ranavav in Porbandar district told The Indian Express, "We lost most of our groundnut crop that we had sown during the Kharif season. So as we continue to not have enough water for irrigation, we are not taking the Rabi crop this year."