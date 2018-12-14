© CBS13

A special letter mail carriers are delivering to hundreds of homes in Stockton will hopefully bring a little financial relief in the New Year.The letter 1,200 people will be receiving over the next few days does not mean people will automatically receive moneyStockton dad Jose Miranda works hard to save his money, but setting aside a small portion of his paycheck every other week can be a challenge. He says"Kids you know, my kids. I spend money on my kids the most, I think. And rent, in particular. Food and phone," said Miranda.Miranda lives in a neighborhood where the median income is at or below 46-thousand dollars. It's one of the areas the Stockton Economic Empowerment Demonstration program (SEED) is sending letters to people who may be eligible to get $500 a month"I think for the people that really need it, it will be good for them, like a lot of people say groceries, rent, car payment, even if you want to help a family member, anything extra is good to get," Miranda said.A team of independent researchers will pick 100 people to receive the money."Around this country, especially in communities like Stockton, people are working incredibly hard and falling further and further behind.The researchers will also have a comparison group as part of the program. It consists of 200 additional people who will get a $20 gift card for filling out surveys and provide feedback."People who are working incredibly hard are smart and they don't have money because they are not good with money,People who receive a letter from SEED have until December 23rd to fill out a consent form online. The 100 people selected will be noticed by mid-January. The money will be delivered to those individuals soon after that.