© AP

They call her the "young miracle." A baby who was admitted to an Ebola treatment center just six days after birth has now recovered from the virus.Congo's health ministry calls the baby the youngest survivor in what is now the world's second-deadliest Ebola outbreak.The ministry late Thursday tweeted a photo of the infant, swaddled and with tiny mouth open in yawn or squall, surrounded by caregivers who watched over her 24 hours a day for weeks.The baby's mother, who had Ebola, died in childbirth, the ministry said.The infant was discharged from the treatment center in Beni on Wednesday. "She went home in the arms of her father and her aunt," the ministry said.The tiny survivor is named Benedicte. In video footage shared by UNICEF, she is shown in an isolated treatment area, cradled in the arms of health workers in protective gear or"This is my first child," her father, Thomas, says. "I truly don't want to lose her. She is my hope." He gazes at his daughter through the clear protective plastic.While Ebola typically infects adults, as they are most likely to be exposed to the lethal virus, children have been known in some instances to catch the disease when they act as caregivers.Few cases of Ebola in babies have historically been reported, but experts suspect transmission might happen via breast milk or close contact with infected parents. Ebola is typically spread by infected bodily fluids.The World Health Organization also has noted thatSo far, more than 400 children have been left orphaned or unaccompanied in this outbreak as patients can spend weeks in treatment centers, UNICEF said. A kindergarten has opened next to one treatment center in Beni "to assist the youngest children whose parents are isolated" there, it said.The latest WHO assessment , released Thursday, simply calls the circumstances "unforgiving."And now, Congo is set to hold a presidential election on Dec. 23, with unrest already brewing