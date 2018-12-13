© Ammar Awad/Reuters



Earlier in the day, a knife-wielding man was shot after attacking two police officers in the walled historical centre of Jerusalem.According to an Israel Defence Forces (IDF) representative, Israeli troops blocked the de-facto Palestinian capital Ramallah on Thursday following the shooting incident near the settlement of Ofra in the West Bank."As we understand, the car fled somewhere near Ramallah. So, we have blocked all entry points to Ramallah and all exit points. We are conducting searches there, and we'll be operating in this area in foreseeable future," the IDF spokesman Jonathan Conricus told a briefing.The shooting in Ofra occurred earlier in the day on Route 60. According to Haaretz, a man got out of his vehicle, opened fire, and immediately fled the scene. As a result, two people were killed and another two critically injured."ZAKA has been informed about a shooting near a stop at 60th roadway, near Givat Asaf crossing. As a result of the shooting, two people were killed and two others sustained serious injuries", ZAKA, the Israeli disaster victim identification unit, posted on Twitter.The shooting in the West Bank comes just a day after Israeli troops shot a Palestinian man near the city of Ramallah. The man was suspected of committing a drive-by shooting near the settlement of Ofra on Sunday, which left 7 wounded and resulted in the death of an unborn baby.The incident has become another episode in a series of recent attacks carried out by Palestinians. Israeli authorities have qualified such attacks as acts of terrorism.