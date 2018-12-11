A volcano in northeastern Tanzania is showing signs it may erupt.The Ol Doinyo Lengai - called as the 'Mountain of God' by the Masai people - is the only known active volcano with a type of lava that can move faster than a person.It's now threatening nearby villages and three major sites of early human development.Al Jazeera's Catherine Soi reports from the foothills of Ol Doinyo Lengai.