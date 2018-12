© Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images



Your age

Your income

Your gender

Your parental status

Your relationship status

Your browsing history (long-term and short-term)

Your device (phone, tablet, desktop, TV)

Your physical location

The age of your child (toddler, infant, etc.)

How well you did in high school

The degree you hold

The time (of day) of your Google usage

The language you speak

Whether you've just had a major life event

Your home ownership status

Your mobile carrier

The exact words you enter into Google search

The context and topics of the websites you visit

The products you buy

The products you have almost bought

Your Wi-Fi type

Your proximity to a cell tower

Your app installation history

The amount of time you spend on certain apps

Your operating system

The contents of your email

The time you spend on certain websites

Whether you're moving (e.g., into a new home)

Whether you're moving (e.g., walking or on a train)

Your voice search history

Every Google search you've ever made

Every ad you've ever seen or clicked on

Every place you've been in the last year

Every image you've ever saved

Every email you've ever sent

When lazy journalists are pessimistic about Amazon's Alexa or Google Home, they say stuff like: "Even Orwell couldn't have predicted that we'd willingly bring Big Brother into our own homes."What they fail to mention is our willingness to exchange privacy for convenience didn't start with the advent of virtual assistants. It started in the early 2000s, when people-in return for having access to Google products and seeing more relevant ads-allowed Google to have all their data.There have never been more opportunities for marketers like me to exploit your data. Today, 40,000 Google search queries are conducted every second . That's 3.5 billion searches per day, 1.2 trillion searches per year.When you search on Google, your query travels to a data center, where up to 1,000 computers work together to retrieve the results and send them back to you. This whole process usually happens in less than one-fifth of a second.Most people don't realize that while this is going on, an even faster and more mysterious process is happening behind the scenes: An auction is taking place.Then, like cartoon toys scrambling to get back in the right order before their owner throws on the light, the ads finalize their positions before your customized results page loads on your screen.Generally, your first four search results - what you see before having to scroll down - are all paid advertisements. If you didn't know this, you're not alone.Once you click on an ad, your information passes through to search engine marketers, where it's forever stored in an AdWords account, never to be erased.In 2019, we will be coming close to realizing the Holy Grail of search engine marketing: multidevice attribution. When this tech is realized, ads will follow searchers seamlessly - not only across channels (e.g., social, organic, and email) but across devices (e.g., from mobile to tablet to laptop to TV to desktop).Marketers already know if you're a daily commuter. And they show you ads for products that daily commuters would be interested in buying, like headphones, pre-worn leather laptop bags, and handkerchiefs to hoarsely sob into.(If it's the Long Island Rail Road you're riding, interruptions might be frequent. Heh.)In order to provide marketers with further detail about your in-store (offline) purchases, Google has acquired ( paid millions for ) Mastercard credit card data. The company has acknowledged it has access to about 70 percent of U.S. credit and debit card sales through "third-party partnerships." We will look back on this number and consider it quaint.Back in December 2008, Hal Roberts, a fellow at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society at Harvard, spoke about Google Ads as a form of "gray surveillance." Roberts described Google as "a system of collective intelligence" that, along with marketers, hoarded and exploited your data.But unlike other forms of surveillance, Google couldn't kill you with it or throw you in jail.Google Ads was gray surveillance because the exploitation, Roberts said, was hard to detect on the individual level. But, he said, it was already playing "a central role in the creation of social discourse online." And 10 years later, the exploitation on Google Ads is even harder to detect. Despite the surveillance bleeding into nearly every aspect of our lives, there's little information available to the public about what's really going on.In 2019, I'd like to change that.Through this series, I will reveal everything I know about the dark side of search engine marketing. I will explain, in everyday language, how Google and Google Ads work "under the hood" to track your data.Then I will expose, from an insider's perspective, what the vast majority of the public doesn't know:With the insider information I will provide, I hope readers can return to a place where Google is not the only option available to tell their fears, regrets, hopes, and dreams.By the end of this series, readers will be equipped with the knowledge to rethink their relationship with Google. And if some readers decide that Google is still their search engine of choice, they'll be able to use the system, instead of the other way around.By writing about these things, I will be ostracized from the search engine marketing industry, from my clients, and from Google. Bring it on. Patrick Berlinquette - Founder of a NY digital marketing agency (like we need another). Finding humor in marketing tech's depravity. Send vitriol: patrickberlinsem[at]gmail[dot]com