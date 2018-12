Much of the U.S. Southeast ground to a halt on Sunday as a powerful winter storm swept into the region, Hundreds of thousands of people were without power by Sunday afternoon across the Carolinas, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, and Virginia as snow continued to fall.It's not just the mountains seeing dramatic amounts, however. Roughly 6 to 10 inches have also been reported in a swath from Raleigh, North Carolina, to Richmond, Virginia, with accumulations reported as far north as the southern suburbs of Washington, D.C.25 centimetres of snow might not sound so earth-shattering to winter-savvy Canadians, but, for perspective,While the core of the storm will more offshore into Monday, officials caution that the impacts may linger for days as crews work to clean up in its wake.We take a look at a snowstorm that will find its way into the record books, below.