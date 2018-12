© Rutgers University Global Snow Lab



November 2018's North America snow cover set a record for any autumn month in the satellite era.Last November's average snow cover across North America was an estimatedaccording to data from the Rutgers University Global Snow Lab (GSL) dating to 1966.This was largely due to the anomalous snow cover over northern and parts of the central U.S. , as well as southern Canada.Persistent cold from the Northeast to the Plains to the northern and western Gulf Coast and"This permitted arctic air to plunge into a good portion of Canada, and subsequently the U.S., leading to early-season snowfall and also remaining cold enough for the snow cover to become established for the season in northerly locales," said Rutgers University professor and New Jersey state climatologist David Robinson in an email to weather.com."This early cover, in turn, helped to refrigerate air masses moving across the snow-covered ground, further enhancing the cold."That was followed by Winter Storm Bruce at the end of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend,Dozens of cities from Maine to Kansas to Texas and the Deep South had one of the 10 coldest Novembers on record, according to the Southeast Regional Climate Center. It was the coldest November dating to 1888 in Kansas City. "While snow was late to arrive in Alaska, it came on early across a good portion of Canada beginning inand moving through October," said Robinson,What this means for the rest of winter remains uncertain.While December could trend less cold, particularly across the northern tier of the U.S., the core winter months of January and February might trend colder than average, particularly in the East and Southeast.Robinson said the key is where the polar jet stream plunges, and how often, compared to a flatter jet stream pattern: "Likely, all of these situations will be seen at some point along the way, the question being which one(s) predominates, thus dictating what the primary temperature regime will be in various regions of the U.S. and Canada.We made corrections to the article to remove Greenland from the North America snow cover areas and anomalies.