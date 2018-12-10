© Flickr (Photo by John Paul Van Wert/Rank Studios 2018) CC BY 2.0

B

iometric scanners are optional...for NOW.

Today, Delta Air Lines, in partnership with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), unveiled the first biometric terminal in the United States at Maynard H. Jackson International Terminal (Terminal F) in Atlanta, announced earlier this fall.



This means that customers flying direct to an international destination on Delta, Aeromexico, Air France, KLM or Virgin Atlantic Airways can use facial recognition technology from curb to gate, including to: Check in at the self-service kiosks in the International lobby

Drop checked baggage at the counters in the International lobby

Serve as identification at the TSA checkpoint

Board a flight at any gate in Terminal F

And, go through CBP processing for international travelers arriving into the U.S. "We're removing the need for a customer checking a bag to present their passport up to four times per departure - which means we're giving customers the option of moving through the airport with one less thing to worry about, while empowering our employees with more time for meaningful interactions with customers,"



- Gil West, Delta's COO

How Does Biometric Scanning Work At the Airport?

Delta says customers enter their passport information during online check-in. Or, at the airport, customers can scan their passport to check in. Next, passengers can click "look" as they check in at one of Delta's automated kiosks. Travelers' face scans will be matched to passport or visa photos on file with U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Delta says customers have the same option as they "approach the camera at the counter in the lobby, the TSA checkpoint or when boarding at the gate."

They really want you to feel that facial recognition is good

© Flickr (Photo by John Paul Van Wert/Rank Studios 2018) CC BY 2.0

What Can I Do to Avoid Biometric Scanners at the Airport?