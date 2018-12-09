Fragments of plastic have been found in every single species of turtle in a new study spanning the world's oceans.Microplastic particles and tiny fibres were found in the guts of more than 100 turtle carcasses from the Atlantic, Pacific and Mediterranean.A large proportion of the material extracted came in the form of fibres like those used in clothing, cigarette filters and fishing nets, but the scientists also found microbeads of the kind used in cosmetics."The effect of these particles on turtles is unknown," said Dr Emily Duncan from the University of Exeter, who led the study."Their small size means they can pass through the gut without causing a blockage, as is frequently reported with larger plastic fragments."However, future work should focus on whether microplastics may be affecting aquatic organisms more subtly.The findings were published in the journal Global Change Biology.Senior author Professor Brendan Godley, also from the University of Exeter, said: "It really is a great shame that many or even all of the world's sea turtles have now ingested microplastics."At the moment, this is not the main threat to this species group but it is a clear sign that we need to act to better govern global waste."The worst affected turtles were from the Mediterranean, the study found.The Exeter team worked in collaboration with Greenpeace scientists.Another recent study found that baby turtles may be particularly vulnerable to this pollution, with around half of very recent hatchlings already having stomachs full of plastic.Besides eating plastic, scientists have reported the marine reptiles dying after becoming tangled in debris ranging from beer can holders to fishing nets.