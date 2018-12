© Reuters / REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A Conservative Party MP has suggested using the prospect of food shortages to force Ireland to capitulate on the Brexit 'backstop' deal for Northern Ireland - and Twitter has let loose with some lessons from history.In a British government report, leaked to the Times of London, MP Priti Patel suggested that potential food shortages in the event of a 'no deal' Brexit should have been used as leverage to force Ireland to give up the 'backstop' - an agreed guarantee that there will be no hard border imposed between Ireland and Northern Ireland. If the food issue had been pressed, Patel says, Britain could have gone back to Brussels to "get a better deal."Unsurprisingly, Patel was swiftly bashed on Twitter for "profound ignorance" of history.Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald called on Patel to withdraw the comment from the public record. "They're not entitled to wreck Ireland. And they need to really grasp and understand that," she told reporters.Others chimed in to point out that despite Patel's claims, according to an annual Global Food Security Index , Ireland has become the second most food secure nation in the world - and exports most of its produce, so it could probably still manage to feed itself in the event of a no-deal Brexit.