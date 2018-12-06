"We didn't want a suspension, we want the past increase in the tax on fuels to be canceled immediately," Benjamin Cauchy, the organizer of the Yellow Vests movement, told BFM TV.
By announcing the half-year moratorium, government is "taking the French people for a ride" in an attempt to win time, he added.
"The French are not sparrows and don't want the crumbs the government is giving them. They want the baguette."
In another interview with La Depeche, Cauchy was asked if the violent protests, which saw more than 260 people injured and caused several deaths across France over the weekend, will continue. "The Yellow Vests wish to act on Saturday," he replied.
However, he said that the movement must become "pacifist and non-violent", as it used to be before the massive unrest started three weeks ago.
The group needs support from the French people and a peaceful sit-in would have a greater impact on the government than rioting, the protest leader said.
Earlier on Tuesday, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on live TV that the planned increases in gasoline and diesel taxes as well as hikes in gas and electricity tariffs will be suspended for six months.
Comment: RT reports that the hikes have been cancelled completely from the 2019 budget, but what the protestors are making clear is that they want a guarantee that the hikes will not come into effect anytime in the near future.
"The government is ready for dialogue and is showing it because this tax increase has been dropped from the 2019 budget bill," French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe told the lower house of parliament Wednesday.
Philippe did not clarify whether Paris might re-introduce the hike in a budget update later in 2019.
Philippe pointed out that the tax issue shouldn't put "the nation's unity in danger," also announcing that the national debate on how to tackle climate change without burdening the wallets of French citizens will begin in mid-December.
Comment: RT reports on some of the violence the Yellow Vest leader is referring to: