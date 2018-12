© Mark Wilson/Getty Images



Longtime Trump ally Roger Stone is under scrutiny in special counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election.President Donald Trump's longtime political allyaccording to a letter posted Tuesday by the committee's top Democrat, Sen. Dianne Feinstein."Mr. Stone's invocation of his Fifth Amendment privilege must be understood by all to beStone's attorney, Grant Smith, said in the letter, dated Dec. 3.Stone is under scrutiny in special counsel Robert Mueller's probe of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, in part overthe month before the election.despite a series of tweets foreshadowing the contents of the emails, which he attributed to educated guesses and indirect information provided through an intermediary with WikiLeaks.Stone told POLITICO on Monday thatunlike former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who is in jail after being convicted of tax and bank fraud. But Stone has largely aligned his public messaging on Mueller with the president's, frequently bashing the special counsel's tactics. Stone's approach earned him a supportive tweet from Trump this week, when the president praised Stone for having the "guts" to refuse to testify against him.In his letter to Feinstein, Stone's attorney said his client simplythat marked his closed-door testimony to the House Intelligence Committee last year.Smith also said Feinstein's request for documents was "far too overbroad, far too overreaching, far too wide ranging." "Mr. Stone respectfully declines to produce any documents and declines the invitation for an interview," Smith wrote.Robert Buschel, another Stone attorney, told POLITICO that his client's decision to spurn Feinstein's request was not a reflection of increasing legal peril from Mueller. Rather, he said, it's because the Senate Democratic minority "leaks too much."Buschel said.