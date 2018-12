© Reuters / Ilya Naymushin



Automakers aren't likely to catch a break on palladium prices anytime soon as the metal used to reduce exhaust emissions is poised to extend its record-breaking rally.Auto-industry demand for the silvery-white metal -- especially from China -- will probably keep supplies tight for the foreseeable future, as reflected by surging lease rates for the metal, said Steven Dunn , head of exchange-traded funds at Aberdeen Standard Investments, which oversees about $736 billion Palladium is a rare metal produced mostly in two countries, so it may not be possible to boost output immediately to meet industry demand, Dunn warned., Dunn said. "Our expectation is that we should continue to see that shortfall for a number of years going forward."