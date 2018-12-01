I got 8 Sub 1005mb Storms past 4 weeks impacting Lower48. 1 transfer which happened 2 days ago and gave New England 12"+ snows pic.twitter.com/VB6KyXjdY6 — Ralphs Weather OBS (@WeatherNut27) November 29, 2018



Depths like this are more typical of what would be seen in January there.

November never looked so good. pic.twitter.com/ga0xT8djEU — Sunday River (@sundayriver) November 28, 2018



Smugglers' Notch in Vermont has recorded 86 inches to date, Bolton Valley has logged 84 inches, and Jay Peak is reporting 72 inches.