© Evgeny Mamaev



became extinct in the 18th century.

Skeleton of extinct 6 metre-long sea cow spotted and dug up on seashore of Commander Islands in Kamchatka region.Digging down 70 centimetres below the surface uncovered the headless skeleton of the Steller's sea cow, a mammal endemic to this region whichAs the pictures show, they found 45 vertebrae, 27 ribs, a left scapula and other bones.The first sighting of the new discovery was by Commander Islands nature reserve inspector Maria Shitova.After she spotted the protruding ribs, an eight hour dig was organised to retrieve the remains.The islands lie in the Bering Sea between Russia and Alaska.The remarkable find, and GVs of the Commanders (Komandory) Islands in the Bering Sea