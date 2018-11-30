More than 50 pilot whales have died after beaching in New Zealand's Chatham Islands, only days after a massive stranding in the country's south."There was no likelihood of being able to successfully save the remaining whale," said DOC's Chatham Islands operations manager, Dave Carlton."Sadly, the decision was made to euthanise. It was the most humane thing to do. This is always an awful decision to have to make."The sparsely populated Chatham Islands are an archipelago 800 kilometres east New Zealand's mainland that are considered part of the country.Pilot whales have a reputation for coming ashore, thought to be partly due to their preference for steep landforms and sloping underwater areas, which may interfere with their sonar.Early last year, more than 300 of the animals died and 100 more were beached at the top of New Zealand's South Island, in what was one of the country's worst strandings.New Zealand authorities deal with about 85 whale strandings each year, although most are small.In Australia, twenty-seven pilot whales this week stranded themselves at the remote Croajingolong National Park in Victoria's East Gippsland, where a dead humpback whale, separate to the pod, also washed ashore.Source: AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS