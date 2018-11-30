Rahim Mohammadi, 42, killed 80-year-old Lea Adri-Soejoko in a shed at the Colindale allotments where they were both regular gardeners.After his sentencing today, her family described her murder as "a betrayal of the worst kind."Mrs Adri-Soejoko, who was the secretary of the allotment association, had previously clashed with "volatile" Mohammadi over how the organisation was run, and he had branded her a "bloody old witch".When he got into an argument with the elderly widow on February 27, Mohammadi attacked her, causing bruises and fractures to her ribs., prosecutor John Price QC told the Old Bailey the killer then strangled Mrs Adri-Soejoko with the lawnmower starter cord to stop her reporting the assault."Mrs Adri-Soejoko was beaten up. That in turn does point to a motive for her murder - to avoid detection for a shocking and very serious assault on a vulnerable old lady", he said.Mohammadi denied having anything to do with the pensioner's death, but was today convicted unanimously by a jury of her murder.Members of Mrs Adri-Soejoko's family wept in court as Judge Richard Marks QC, the Common Serjeant of London, remanded the killer in custody and said he will set the minimum term of his life sentence tomorrowafternoon.In a powerful victim impact statement after the verdict, her family said: ""Lea was our mother and grandmother, but she was also a sister, an aunty and a friend to so many. She gave her time, trust and forgiveness to all and at 80 years old she was not jaded or cynical."All anyone hopes is for a peaceful and pain free end for their parents when the time comes. The agony of knowing what horror she endured and how she suffered is an indescribable torture, to which there is no closure. This can never be put right, erased or undone. She has been stolen from us and the theft of her has left a void in our hearts that nothing can truly fill. Nothing will make it less horrific or agonising.They added: "Mum's murder tore the heart out of our family, but we are lucky to have only good memories of her and the light of her love and strength within us will keep us strong.Concluding the statement, they said: "Above all Mum had such strength and commitment to tolerance and fairness, volunteering her time without complaint or reward for the wellbeing of others. She loved life and lived it with humble grace. That someone so kind could be treated this way is unforgivable and we will miss her desperately for the rest of our lives."The court heard Mrs Adri-Soejoko's body was discovered in a locked shed at the allotment after a frantic search by her family and friends.She was last seen alive heading to the allotments by a friend, but failed to turn up for a planned meeting later in the day."Because of her age, she was immediately identified as potentially vulnerable, and so the police began an immediate search", said Mr Price."One place that her family had not looked for her was on the allotment, and so with a number of officers they went there now."The search party, including daughter Tessa, called Mrs Adri-Soejoko's phone and heard it ringing in the darkness at around 2am, eventually tracking the sound to a shed on the eastern side of the site off Sheaveshill Avenue, Colindale.Mohammadi, who sought political asylum in Britain in 2005 and was given indefinite leave to remain in 2010, had been involved with the allotment since 2008 through Freedom from Torture, an organisation helping torture victims suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.Police discovered the shed door was locked when they found the body, and must have been secured by the killer using his key.Jurors also heard extensive evidence of the internal running of the allotment society, including a September 2016 meeting of the organising committee when Mohammadi clashed with Mrs Adri-Soejoko.It was said he had a "passion" for gardening and wanted to take over running the allotment but Mrs Adri-Soejoko was keen to resist his plans.In a heated discussion she told him to "shut up" and Mohammadi called her a "bloody old witch" before storming out.A first trial in February failed to reach a verdict, but jurors were unanimous in the retrial that concluded today that Mohammadi had been the killer., but detectives discovered he had never been anywhere near the allotment plot and was in central London at the time of the murder.Mohammadi also said he had only gone to the allotments on the day of the murder to buy opium for his bad back, and heard shouting but dismissed it as a drunken fight.Mohammadi, of Bethnal Green, denied murder. He was remanded in custody until sentencing tomorrow