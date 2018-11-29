French special forces
© Reuters
French special forces.
A woman barricaded herself into an LCL bank in a southern French town on Thursday, threatening to blow everything up. She was eventually apprehended by police, while no actual explosives were reportedly found.

The incident occurred in Ales town in the Occitanie region of France on Thursday morning. Le Parisien identified the perpetrator as a 60-year-old woman who was the bank's client. The woman claimed she had a bomb in a backpack.

An elite RAID police unit has been deployed to the area.

Police have confirmed the operation in the town, without giving any details.


Bank employees have been evacuated and assessed by psychologists, Midi Libre newspaper said. Employees from the surrounding institutions have also been evacuated.

Following the tense standoff, the woman surrendered to police. She was immediately taken away from the scene for questioning and psychiatric evaluation, local media reports, citing police sources.