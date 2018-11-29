Society's Child
Facebook blocks widely mocked photo of Macron & cocaine dealer for violating 'nudity and sex acts' policy
RT
Thu, 29 Nov 2018 10:55 UTC
French netizens are claiming that attempts to share the photograph - which was snapped during Emmanuel Macron's PR-disastrous visit to the island nation of Saint Martin - are being thwarted by the social media giant.
One Frenchman testified on Twitter that he tried to post the photograph along with a snarky caption ("Funny way to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Fifth Republic") on Facebook - but that his internet masterpiece was prevented from going public. "Reason: Nudity! These people are crazy," the tweet added.
Another Twitter user posted a screengrab of the Facebook notification warning that the photograph was sexual in nature and could not be published.
"What happened after the photo [was taken], Mr. Macron?" the censored Facebook user joked.
Macron visited the Caribbean island of Saint Martin at the end of September, perhaps hoping to get some feel-good photo ops. The island's inhabitants, whose homes were devastated by hurricane Irma last year, took advantage of the opportunity to pose with the French leader - leading to the now-infamous "middle-finger affair."
While carrying out his hand-shaking, baby-kissing politician duties, Macron agreed to a photo with the two young men - one of them shirtless, with his pants dangling around his legs and a middle finger prominently displayed for the camera. According to French media reports, this gentleman is the cousin of a local cocaine dealer - who also posed with Macron in the legendary photo.
While the censorship is obviously convenient for Macron, it's possible that the culprit is not a scheming Facebook employee but instead the dreaded algorithm.
In a similar case, the photograph of a starving Yemeni girl was being automatically blocked on the site because it allegedly violated Facebook's policy against child nudity. The site later reversed its decision, acknowledging that the shocking photograph, which accompanied a New York Times article about the humanitarian disaster in Yemen, was "an important image of global significance."
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- CNN polls Europe to reveal depth of anti-Semitism
- The carnage continues in Deir ez-Zor: US-led coalition air strike kills 6 civilians
- Four Maryland high school football players accused of raping teammates with broom
- Fmr Ukrainian general: Kiev hoped its sailors would be killed in the Kerch Strait
- No nazis in Ukraine? 200 nationalist militants take over Kiev shopping mall - cops only make 1 arrest
- Facebook blocks widely mocked photo of Macron & cocaine dealer for violating 'nudity and sex acts' policy
- Delusional 'Sun King' Macron gives feeble speech amid angry fuel tax protests
- Best of the Web: Stormy Daniels says creepy porn lawyer Avenatti sued Trump for defamation against her wishes
- 'Separation between the yolk and white': Tzipi Livni's Zionist vision for Jews and Palestinians
- Meteor fireball streaks over Toronto
- Strange seismic waves that shook the world on November 11 in Indian Ocean were 'almost certainly' triggered by an underground volcano
- GOP takes Mississippi runoff, wins 2019 control of the Senate by 53-47 margin
- Max Blumenthal: Assange-Manafort fabricated story is a plot to extradite WikiLeaks founder
- 28 whales dead in 'inexplicable' beaching in Victoria, Australia
- Just like big pharma, there is no penalty for malpractice when the MSM lies
- Storm dumps more than 30 inches of snow on parts of Western New York with Perrysburg getting almost 3 feet
- Sinkhole swallows truck in central Taipei, Taiwan
- Evidence Ukraine coordinated its provocation in Black Sea with 'Western partners'
- In academia, censorship and conformity have become the norm
- Beijing plans deep sea AI base, and more, in the South China Sea
- The carnage continues in Deir ez-Zor: US-led coalition air strike kills 6 civilians
- Fmr Ukrainian general: Kiev hoped its sailors would be killed in the Kerch Strait
- Delusional 'Sun King' Macron gives feeble speech amid angry fuel tax protests
- Best of the Web: Stormy Daniels says creepy porn lawyer Avenatti sued Trump for defamation against her wishes
- GOP takes Mississippi runoff, wins 2019 control of the Senate by 53-47 margin
- Max Blumenthal: Assange-Manafort fabricated story is a plot to extradite WikiLeaks founder
- Just like big pharma, there is no penalty for malpractice when the MSM lies
- Evidence Ukraine coordinated its provocation in Black Sea with 'Western partners'
- Facebook contradicts its Senate testimony in court, claims to be a 'platform and not a media publisher'
- Son of Brazil's president-elect confirms that Brazil will move its embassy to Jerusalem
- President Donald Trump's war with the Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell
- Killary suffers massive coughing fit during first tour stop
- Arkansas swamp bleeds as Clintons circle the drain
- Britain butts in: Military officials angry over dispatch of "survey ship" to Black Sea; say should have sent destroyer
- Preliminary results show Georgian presidential candidate Salome Zurabishvili winning presidential runoff
- New Zealand's intel agency rejects Huawei's first 5G bid citing national security risk
- Watch out for lemons! Japan plans to buy 100 more problem-plagued F-35 fighter jets
- Truth is dangerous! Former Homeland Security official laments RT's truth-telling
- NY Times columnist calls those who work for Trump 'bad people'
- Who boosted Soleimani's image and spread Iran's influence across Middle East?
- CNN polls Europe to reveal depth of anti-Semitism
- Four Maryland high school football players accused of raping teammates with broom
- No nazis in Ukraine? 200 nationalist militants take over Kiev shopping mall - cops only make 1 arrest
- Facebook blocks widely mocked photo of Macron & cocaine dealer for violating 'nudity and sex acts' policy
- 'Separation between the yolk and white': Tzipi Livni's Zionist vision for Jews and Palestinians
- In academia, censorship and conformity have become the norm
- 'Zero tolerance': Berlin police present 5-Point plant to fight Arab gangs and recent surge in crime
- Blast near chemical plant in north China kills 22, injures 22 more
- Texas Rangers raid Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston over child molestation allegations
- Maybe they've got a point: Facebook allegedly 'X-rates' Macron's photo with two shirtless men
- Activist fail: Meat lovers at steakhouse drown out vegan protesters chanting and playing recording of cow slaughter
- SOTT Focus: Holiday Greetings to Our Readers! Get Your 2019 Sott.net Calendar Here!
- Authorities raid office of Houston Cardinal heading US Bishops' response to the sex abuse crisis
- 'Woke' NASA Astrobiology Chair thinks exploration of Mars problematic because 'colonialism bad'
- Indonesia says Lion Air jet not airworthy on flight before crash
- Afghan official reports Daesh forced to go underground with fewer than 10,000 fighters while Taliban expands
- Borussia Dortmund bus bomber given 14yrs jail for attempted murder
- Russia will invest $4B to build Arctic port servicing Northern Sea Route
- Several major demographic trends which are shaping America's future
- Sickening: 'Racially aggravated assault' on Syrian refugee schoolboy sparks outrage
- Study suggests multiple episodes of inter-breeding between Neanderthal and humans
- New Roman history revealed under world's 1st cathedral
- Prehistoric cave art study reveals ancient people had complex knowledge of astronomy and were tracking catastrophic meteor showers
- Ostia Antica: The harbor city of ancient Rome digitally reconstructed
- Ancient American farmers supplemented poor diet with corn fungus
- 5,000 year old boat found during River Boyne fishing trip, near Newgrange, Ireland
- UK's A14 highway upgrade yields centuries of archaeological treasures
- Documents show US sought secret high-level talks with the Koreas in 1979
- Mummified woman dating back 3,000 years unveiled in Luxor, Egypt
- Best of the Web: 'The Overhauling of Straight America' - A 1987 blueprint for transforming social values
- Former Israeli DM Yaalon met with Syrian rebels
- Britain stole $45 trillion from India over 173 years, says top economist
- Mary Anning: A poor, Victorian woman who became one of the world's greatest palaeontologists
- What is it with Britain's bizarre place names?
- Humans were just as prone to injury as Neanderthals - And mostly the males
- History of vanilla rewritten as residue found in 3,600-year-old tomb in Palestine
- 3,700 year old skeleton of a young Egyptian woman who died in childbirth found buried with unborn baby
- An exploding meteor may have wiped out ancient Dead Sea communities
- Complex stone tools found in China
- Viking city: Excavation reveals urban pioneers not violent raiders
- Beijing plans deep sea AI base, and more, in the South China Sea
- Story of human origins continues to be rewritten in East Asia
- MI6 architect showcases hidden technology that 'combat terrorists and moped raiders'
- Chinese scientist attempts to justify creation of genetically modified babies amid ethics backlash
- Who's your daddy? Scientist behind the CRISPR-Cas9 babies says another could be on the way
- NASA's InSight spacecraft lands on Mars, takes selfie after dangerous supersonic landing
- 700-foot-wide space rock with 62 RISK trajectories could strike Earth by 2023... But probably won't
- Core problem: Human Genome Project reference is based on a single person and missing millions of DNA base pairs
- Males can also pass on mitochondrial DNA says new study
- The Mars InSight mission is about to touchdown on the red planet - what you need to know
- 'Humongous fungus' in Michigan weighs 440 tons and is 2,500 years old
- Grave ethical concerns: Chinese scientist claims to have created the first gene-edited babies
- Elon Musk considers future move to Mars despite "good chance you die there"
- Cameras installed across Alberta, Canada to find meteorites
- Mutant superbugs jeopardize future space station expeditions, and maybe life on Earth
- Cayman Islands: Minister claims GM mosquitoes didn't work
- New Zealand's huge 2016 quake edges country's islands closer together
- NASA InSight team on course for Mars touchdown November 26
- Scientists plan to fight global warming by dimming the sun
- Scientists accidentally stumble onto technique for melting gold at room temperature
- Strange seismic waves that shook the world on November 11 in Indian Ocean were 'almost certainly' triggered by an underground volcano
- 28 whales dead in 'inexplicable' beaching in Victoria, Australia
- Storm dumps more than 30 inches of snow on parts of Western New York with Perrysburg getting almost 3 feet
- Sinkhole swallows truck in central Taipei, Taiwan
- "Catastrophic" 2,000km bushfires tear through Queensland, Australia, evacuations ordered
- Coyote attacks three year old in Placentia, California
- Mother and baby killed by grizzly bear in Yukon, Canada: Coroner
- Popocatépetl volcano in Mexico registers 68 exhalations in 24 hours
- Hyena seriously injures three people in Malawi
- Sandstorm 100 metres high engulfs Chinese city of Zhangye
- Ecuador - 9 dead after landslides in Morona Santiago Province
- Lightning kills 3 farmers in Maharashtra, India
- It's been one of the most miserable starts to winter on record across US
- Sydney floods: One dead as month's worth of rain falls in single morning
- 136 sinkholes opened up on Rome streets in first 10 months of 2018
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Sun dimming the geoengineering excuse why Earth is cooling
- Stray hyena attacks villages, injures 4 in Kenya
- Red tide suspected as 22 dead dolphins wash up on Collier, Lee beaches in Florida
- Massive unseasonable sandstorm engulfs Gansu in northwestern China
- Tropical Storm Usagi hits southern Vietnam - Longest and heaviest ever recorded rainfall in Saigon history
- Meteor fireball streaks over Toronto
- Glowing green fireball caught on dashcams streaking across Siberia's skies
- Meteor fireball seen in sky from San Diego to Los Angeles
- People in southern Alabama report loud booming noise
- 'Mysterious' objects hit two cars in Scottsdale, Arizona
- Blue meteor fireball streaks over Texas, sonic boom reported
- 'Kaboom!': Residents report loud boom in Natchez, Mississippi
- Two mystery 'explosions' heard across large parts of Doncaster, UK
- Astronomers spot 2 meteor fireballs in 2 hours over southern Spain - 4 for the region in November
- Meteor fireball caught on camera in Loughborough, UK
- Bright meteor fireball on Nov.11 over Jaén, Spain - 3rd for the month in the region
- Video taken of meteor fireball near Lexington, Kentucky
- Loud, building-rattling boom sounds off over Tillamook, Oregon
- Bright meteor fireball shoots across the sky of Andalusia, Spain - Second for the region within 28 hours
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain brighter than the full moon
- Fiery meteor fireball blazing across Alabama & Arkansas caught on video
- Meteor fireball streaks across Halloween sky in Alabama
- Sonic boom in southeastern Massachusetts stemmed from meteor fireball explosion
- Shaking, loud boom heard in central Maryland
- 'Once in a lifetime' moment: Meteor fireball explodes in night sky above castle in England
- How does our diet affect circadian rhythms?
- Immune system-boosting nutrients we're in more need of during fall and winter
- Are the side effects of antidepressants worse than the symptoms of depression?
- The Big Squeeze: Beverage industry fights to keep juice in Canada's Food Guide
- The game-changing science of Epigenetics
- Swapping sugars may improve cancer outcomes, but ketosis may be even better
- Cancer treatments linked to cognitive decline and significant DNA damage
- Ketogenic Diet Myths vs. Facts
- Bayer Acquisition: Exit glyphosate, enter glufosinate?
- A comprehensive list of reasons why vegan and vegetarian diets easily ruin your body
- Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans: Move more, sit less
- Breast implants study reveals serious safety concerns in a $1bn industry
- All in your head? Fibromyalgia linked to extensive brain inflammation
- Fragrance free vs unscented, unmasking the difference
- DePuy forced to pay the NHS for faulty metal-on-metal hip replacements
- Medtronic medical supply products linked to thousands of deaths and injuries
- An open letter to vegans of the world
- Dietary fat: From foe to friend?
- Edible agents of mental disease
- Diabetes UK's £500,000 tie-up with soft drink giant
- What's in a name? The surprising ways your name effects your life
- Not in front of the kids: Children can detect their parents' emotional suppression
- Muscle tension caused by trapped emotions
- Journal of Social and Clinical Psychology: Facebook can cause depression
- Political division is destroying civil society - but feeling gratitude can lift us up
- New Study: Human brain stays alive for hours after death
- Bad Science - Psychopaths and successful creative types have one thing in common
- Cortisol the 'stress hormone' linked to early toll on thinking ability
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: The Stoic Roots of Christianity: Self-Transcendence Through Meaning and Responsibility
- Raising awareness for 'forest therapy'
- Seeing and transforming the most negative parts of ourselves into something constructive
- Study: People posting lots of pictures to social media became 25% more narcissistic in four months
- 'Human-like' brain waves produced in lab-grown mini-brains
- The meaning of monstrosity has morphed dramatically over the course of history
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: 5 Easy Pieces: How the Big 5 Personality Traits Impact Who We Are, and Who We Can Become
- Soundscape: The importance of sound and silence
- Shamans: 'Astronauts of inner space'
- New study on schadenfreude sheds light on darker side of humanity
- Loneliness is bad for the brain
- The 'hard problem' of consciousness - Could consciousness all come down to the way things vibrate?
- UFO caught on camera in Kamloops, British Columbia
- Pilots report close encounter with a UFO off the coast of Ireland, or was it a meteorite?
- Fast moving flying saucer filmed over Lake Tahoe
- Bizarre case of Angelique, the electric poltergeist girl
- Mysterious green object spotted just above the surface of Jupiter
- Mysterious glowing trails captured on camera by stunned residents of northern China
- Strange lights filmed during storm over Myrtle Beach, South Carolina spark UFO theories
- New sightings of Ogopogo - Canada's Loch Ness Monster
- 'Hunt for the Skinwalker'- First video released from UFO-obsessed billionaire's haunted ranch
- Mysterious hole shoots out flames for nearly an hour in Arkansas: Satan 'ruled out'
- The mysterious Min Min lights of Australia: Is there a scientific explanation for the phenomenon?
- Missing 411: Body of 53 y.o. hiker found in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park one week after she went missing
- British psychic says motorway fatalities 'due to ghosts of Roman soldiers'
- Fireball-shaped object hovering in Toronto's night sky prompts UFO reports
- UFO, spy plane or drone? Triangular object flying above Texas claimed to be USAF spy craft
- Photos show unexplained cattle mutilation in Australia - Dead cows found in paddock with udders, ears and tongues removed
- Reflection on windshield, or UFO in the sky? Man takes picture of strange object in NC sky
- 'Ghost ship' reappears off the coast of Myanmar after being lost at sea for 9 years
- Canadian tourist spots Nessie hours before schoolgirl takes 'best Loch Ness Monster picture for years'
- Mysterious glimpse of the "Kingdom of Heaven" appears China sky
- Primary cause of global warming finally discovered
- MBS - "I've had thousands of people murdered - What's your point?"
- Subway: Mysterious voices speak to everyone and MTA has no idea where they are coming from
- Animal rights activist wants to abolish guide dogs because they don't consent to work
- What the fox? Russian woman rides Moscow metro with unusual furry friend
- Large cash advance for 'What Happened 2' ahead of 2020 presidential run
- Above or below? Aussie PM grilled on hot topic of the day: Proper placement of onions in sausage sandwiches
- Nation approves plan to push Tinseltown into Pacific Ocean
- Glamour girl unleashes her toxic femininity on a Porsche Boxster
- Russians dress up as 'bus' to cross Vladivostok bridge... and get BUSted
- Bear and fox demand food payment from passing tourists
- Is every other Russian in London really a spy or informant? #ICYMI checks it out
- CDC Warning: People with dirt on Clintons have 843% greater risk of suicide
- Florida recount finalized, Al Gore declared president!
- 'Big Cat?!' Russian taxi driver shocked as a passenger brings leopard in cab
- Flat earther thinks the Earth is actually shaped like a doughnut
- Wealthy Americans assure populace that heavily armed floating city contructed above nation has nothing to do with anything
- Man plays piano to soothe sick, blind elephants at sanctuary in Thailand
- Kremlin jokes about offering Megyn Kelly a job after her 'blackface' comments
- Representative for zombie population complains of Halloween costume 'cultural appropriation'
The Woolsey Fire in Malibu, California, November 10, 2018
Quote of the Day
It is not Russianism that will bring about the destruction of the earth but Americanism, not just the English but all of Europe has fallen prey to it as it represents modernity in its monstrosity.
- Martin Heidegger
Recent Comments
This reminds me of the speech by JFK, [Link] Now the world has changed, the US no longer offers a dialogue of peace.
A popular peripheral vision of Macron is that he was drafted in to hold a disintegrating Fortress Europe together in the wake of popular votes for...
Problem/solution, get used to it . . .
Why don't you show me where I said anything about flags, you hallucinating nut job?
Is FB now discriminating against open gayness? Or are they protecting an important gay figure who is for the time being "closeted" for all...
Comment: Veeery convenient....a favor to the Elysée?? The 'dreaded algorithm' is a convenient scapegoat when Facebook is called out for it's absurd censorship policies. See also: