German Sergei Wenergold was found guilty of 28 counts of attempted murder for an April 2017 attack on Borussia Dortmund's team bus before a UEFA Champions League fixture which injured defender Marc Bartra and a police officer.Wenergold, 29, was also found guilty by a Dortmund state court of inflicting grievous bodily harm and of causing an explosion.The attack occurred on April 11 last year when the Dortmund team were leaving their hotel for a Champions League clash with AS Monaco.Three explosions caused bus windows to smash, injuring Spanish defender Bartra, who then missed one month of the season as a result of a broken wrist damaged in the blast.Wenergold was arrested 10 days after the attack.It emerged during the trial that he had purchased €44,000 ($49,600)-worth of share options in the club.If the share price dropped in the aftermath of the attack, Wenergold would have been able to sell these shares for a profit. Instead, the club's share price rose after the bombing.