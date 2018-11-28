Yukon RCMP and Yukon Coroner's Service are investigating the death of two individuals following a suspected bear attack on November 26, northeast of Mayo, near the NWT border. Environment Yukon is assisting with the investigation. More information will be released soon. — Yukon RCMP (@YukonRCMP) November 27, 2018



A mother and her 10-month-old baby are dead after being mauled by a grizzly bear outside their remote Yukon cabin.The Yukon Coroner's Service said Valerie Theoret, 37, and her baby girl, Adele Roesholt, were killed by the animal near Einarson Lake, an isolated area north of Whitehorse.The service said it learned of the deaths on Monday from Theoret's husband, Gjermund Roesholt, who said he was charged by the grizzly bear about 100 metres outside the family's cabin.Roesholt said he shot and killed the bear, but when he returned to the cabin he found the lifeless bodies of his wife and daughter just outside.Coroner Heather Jones said "It appears they had been out for a walk when the incident occurred."A coordinated investigation is being conducted by Mayo RCMP, Environment Yukon, Yukon Coroner's Service and the RCMP's Forensic Identification Section.According to the coroner, the family of three had lived in the cabin for the last three months and were trapping around the lake.With files from The Canadian Press