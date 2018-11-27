trump media
© Reuters/ Jim Bourg
President Trump on Monday slammed CNN and suggested that the U.S. establish a state-run, worldwide network.

He tweeted: "While CNN doesn't do great in the United States based on ratings, outside of the U.S. they have very little competition. Throughout the world, CNN has a powerful voice portraying the United States in an unfair and false way."

"Something has to be done, including the possibility of the United States starting our own Worldwide Network to show the World the way we really are, GREAT!" Trump continued.


The tweets are among the many the president has made regarding "Fake News CNN" since taking office.

Common grievances aired include the network's allegedly inaccurate reporting and unfair treatment of him.