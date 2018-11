© Global Look Press / J Gerard Seguia

India held its first Pride parade since homosexuality was decriminalised by the Supreme Court in September, striking down a law that was left over from the days of the British Empire.Thousands took to the streets of Delhi to celebrate the landmark occasion in style, with colorful rainbow banners draped across the streets and crowds replete with costumed revellers on Sunday."It's the first time we are not marching as criminals," Deepti, one of the organizers of the historic Delhi Pride 2018 march, said, according to Pink News The march was the biggest Pride event in India since it began in 2007 according to the organizers. Though section 377 was briefly repealed in 2009, it was reimposed following pressure from religious lobby groups to the Supreme Court in 2014.India is now one of 120 countries that have decriminalized homosexuality across the globe.