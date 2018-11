The confrontation highlights the escalating tensions along the border as thousands of migrants from Central America poured into Tijuana in recent weeks seeking asylum to enter the U.S. President Trump has pushed to keep any migrants in Mexico as they await the immigration process.U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials closed southbound vehicle and pedestrian crossings around 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Northbound vehicle traffic processing at San Ysidro also was suspended, and the pedestrian crossings at the San Ysidro port of entry were closed.The pedestrian crossings were reopened about 3:45 p.m.Migrants began marching from their shelter at the Benito Juarez sports complex, an open-air sports arena turned into a makeshift shelter, to Mexico's El Chaparral border crossing Sunday morning.One of the Mexican officers trying to keep migrants from the area got into a scuffle and appeared to suffer a cut lip.A helicopter circled overhead when a group of about 50 people ran past Mexican police to a small hole in the border fence. Some at the fence could be seen throwing rocks.. Women and children dashed under a train to take cover, initially unaware the shots were coming from non-lethal explosive devices. A baby wailed while her mother tried to calm her, and cover her face with a torn shirt to protect her from the tear gas.Members of the caravan saidDuring the incident, Tijuana Municipal Police detained 39 people, including 15 Mexicans and 24 Hondurans. Two of the Hondurans were women. Police worked to escort the group at the border back to the Benito Juarez, the sports complex.Tijuana Mayor Mayor Juan Manuel Gastelum said on Twitter, "We will not allow our binational relationship to be broken by the bad behavior of the migrant caravan." He added thatThings calmed soon after and one women could be heard speaking through a bull horn to U.S. Border patrol agents on the other side saying, "We don't want war, we don't want killing..."At least three helicopters circled the area, and around 1:30 p.m., a large Homeland Security bus was ushered past the border barricade.Customs and Border Protection had deployed additional personnel to the border due to multiple planned protests on both sides. The personnel included Customs and Border Protection officers, U.S. Border Patrol agents and Air and Marine agents recently sent to the region. San Diego police also readied on-duty officers Sunday afternoon to respond to the border division if needed.Lines of people who expected to cross into Mexico were clustered on a corner of Camino De La Plaza.At one point, traffic on southbound Interstate 805 was backed up more than 8 miles, from the U.S. border all the way past Plaza Boulevard in National City.Caltrans said on Twitter that southbound lanes of I-805 were closed at state Route 905, with traffic being diverted to east and westbound state Route 905. Southbound Interstate 5 also was closed at SR-905. Access to southbound I-5 from westbound SR-905 also was shut down, the agency reported.The Metropolitan Transit System suspended Blue Line Trolley service at San Ysidro Transit Center until the pedestrian crossings were reopened. MTS also halted service to the Virginia Transit Center. A temporary was set up outside the transit station on Camino De La Plaza.in muddy and cramped conditions at the makeshift shelter.Tijuana municipal authorities have said they are not equipped to handle the growing group.As migrants passed through the bustling border city, Mexican federal police and Edgar Corzo Sosa, the director of the National Human Rights Commission, have tried convincing them to turn around.The migrants have been trying to present themselves to United States immigration authorities for asylum, butwhere migrants said they planned to cross and where hundreds of migrants ran to on Sunday.A Department of Homeland Security official said MondayLocal authorities in Baja California haveThey were taken into custody on suspicion of public disorderly conduct. Of those detained by local police,