Palestinians from the village of al-Mughayyir reported inscriptions were spray-painted on some village walls, saying "Price Tag," "revenge," and "Enough with the administrative orders," the latter referring to edicts issued by the Israel Defense Forces and Shin Bet security service against right-wing activists to keep them out of the West Bank.
Comment: From NBC:
The phrase "price tag" is notorious in Israel, associated with a string of violent attacks on Arabs and Israeli government forces over the past decade. It refers to a loosely organized movement of extremist Israelis protesting the evacuation and demolition of illegal settlements in the West Bank. The name refers to the price the extremists seek to extract for the loss of each outpost.
The Israel Police have opened an investigation.
On Friday, several cars were vandalized and graffiti was sprayed on houses in the West Bank town of Asira al-Qibliya near Nablus. A similar incident, in which more than ten cars were damaged, was reported in an adjacent community.
Palestinians from Asira al-Qibliya reported that graffiti reading, "Fight the foe, not the friend" was spray-painted on the wall of a house. A Star of David was sprayed on one of the cars.
Photos given to B'Tselem, an NGO that documents hate crimes in the West Bank, show another inscription reading, "Regards from Shmida's tent," an apparent reference to a right-wing activist. The photos show other vehicles with punctured tires.
Also Friday, in the nearby town of Huwara, over ten cars were vandalized in a parking lot. Security camera footage shows two hooded, masked men walking among the vehicles and slashing the tires.