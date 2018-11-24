"Now, moving images, never seen before of the Russian assassins just after the attack [my emphasis]."

The fact that the BBC has now come out and pronounced authoritatively on a case that is still ongoing, where no facts whatsoever have been proven in open court, only serves to reinforce this view.

"It's very unique in its ability to poison individuals at quite low concentrations." - Porton Down Professor Tim speaking about Novichok.



"The Russians called it Novichok. Thought to be 10X more toxic than any nerve agent created before or since." - Jane Corbin.



"To kill a person, you need only 1mg. To be sure, 2mg." - Vil Mirzyanov, who worked on the Foliant project.



"The person starts to go blind, that's the first sign. The second is difficulty breathing, even to the point that they stop breathing. The third sign is constant vomiting. The fourth, uncontrollable convulsions." - Vil Mirzyanov, on the effects of "Novichok".



"The Russians weaponised Novichok for the battlefield. The tiniest dose can be fatal."- Jane Corbin.

The account that he and a colleague went to 47 Christie Miller Road at about midnight raises some huge questions, not least because it flatly contradicts numerous previous reports.

"Once I'd come back from the house, the Skripals house, my eyes were like ... my pupils were like pinpricks, and I was quite sweaty and hot. At the time I put that down to being tired and stressed."

"Police arrived at Skripal's home in Christie Miller Road, Salisbury, yesterday at 5pm, according to neighbours."

"Neighbours say police have been at the ex-spy's home since 5pm that day."