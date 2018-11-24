Deputies in Marion County say a woman dropped an infant on his head, fracturing his skull, when they tried to get her to stop running in and out of traffic Monday.Kayla Morgan, 23, is charged with aggravated child abuse and resisting.Officials with the Marion County Sheriff's Office said they were called to the area of Highway 315 and Highway 40 after receiving reports that a woman holding an infant was running in and out of traffic.After she was taken into custody, Morgan was treated at a hospital.During an interview with investigators she admitted taking the drug "Molly" and methamphetamine for the past three days.Morgan said she had some memory of the incident on Highway 40 and told the arresting deputy that she believed he was "a monster trying to suck her blood.'