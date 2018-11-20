Continuous snow has swept Qinghai Province in northwest China since the start of November, accumulating record high precipitation in the region's 57 years of history of meteorological records., where the height above mean sea level averages 3,180 meters.The Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, known as the "roof of the world," is an important region to monitor climate changes with the weather and the glaciers as indicators.The provincial meteorological station warned that the severe snowstorms and continuous cold weather would cause difficulties in road traffic, transport, agriculture and animal husbandry.