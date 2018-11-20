Earth Changes
Michigan snow totals already starting to mount up - maximum of 34 inches measured
Mark Torregrossa
MLive
Tue, 20 Nov 2018 21:13 UTC
MLive
Tue, 20 Nov 2018 21:13 UTC
The eastern Upper Peninsula has the most deviation from normal snowfall amounts. Sault Ste. Marie has already shoveled 26.7 inches of snow. This is 17.7 inches more than normal to this date.
Marquette is on the fast track to 100 inches of snow, with 34 inches of snow already falling in this early part of the cold season. Marquette is 15 inches above snowfall normal today.
Here's a rundown of how much snow has fallen as of November 19, 2018 and the departure from normal.
Marquette 34.0" +15.4"
Sault Ste. Marie 26.7" +17.7"
Kalamazoo 10.5" +7.6"
Ann Arbor 9.5" +7.0"
Grand Rapids 9.0" +5.2"
Alpena 8.3" +4.4"
Saginaw/Bay City 7.7" +5.8
Flint 6.1" 4.8"
Lansing 5.2" +3.3"
Detroit 5.0" +4.4"
Traverse City 4.0" -0.8 (Official amount is suspect- Much of area has over 8.0")
Houghton Lake 3.5" -1.2"
Jackson 3.5" +1.7"
There is a warm-up for a few days from Friday to Sunday. Then it looks like rain changing to snow Monday or Tuesday, with some accumulation.
So the snow will continue to stack up across Michigan. And if you are thinking your location has had a lot of snow compared to normal, you are correct.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Democrats, Republicans and Independents are all getting fed up with social media, says new survey
- Michigan snow totals already starting to mount up - maximum of 34 inches measured
- Has a possible ray of hope appeared in the relationship between the US and China?
- The 'resistance' struggles for justification in Trump's prosecution of Assange
- Israeli sources: Hamas in possession of 'game-changing' missiles
- Text messages support Roger Stone's claims regarding Wikileaks backchannel
- 'Rat hepatitis' strikes second person in Hong Kong, officials fear that the public will panic
- Pentagon encourages enhanced dialogue between US and Russian troops in Syria
- Another GDPR disaster: Journalists ordered to hand over their secret sources under 'data protection' law
- Iran shall thrive despite US sanctions, remarks FM Zarif
- US Senator Rubio urges Venezuela be placed on US state terrorism sponsors list
- Was it a CNN victory or press defeat? WH restores Acosta's pass but imposes conduct rules
- Russia's major leap in the European gas war
- Viking city: Excavation reveals urban pioneers not violent raiders
- Passenger train derails outside of Barcelona leaving 1 person dead and 44 injured
- US senators rally against Russian Interpol head candidate, Moscow calls it 'intervention,' MSM hysterical
- Subway: Mysterious voices speak to everyone and MTA has no idea where they are coming from
- AP photographer shot while covering Gaza protest
- French bank pays huge US fine for doing business in Cuba and Iran
- James Corbett's "The WWI Conspiracy": The American Front
- Has a possible ray of hope appeared in the relationship between the US and China?
- The 'resistance' struggles for justification in Trump's prosecution of Assange
- Israeli sources: Hamas in possession of 'game-changing' missiles
- Text messages support Roger Stone's claims regarding Wikileaks backchannel
- Pentagon encourages enhanced dialogue between US and Russian troops in Syria
- Another GDPR disaster: Journalists ordered to hand over their secret sources under 'data protection' law
- Iran shall thrive despite US sanctions, remarks FM Zarif
- US Senator Rubio urges Venezuela be placed on US state terrorism sponsors list
- Was it a CNN victory or press defeat? WH restores Acosta's pass but imposes conduct rules
- Russia's major leap in the European gas war
- US senators rally against Russian Interpol head candidate, Moscow calls it 'intervention,' MSM hysterical
- French bank pays huge US fine for doing business in Cuba and Iran
- US playing int'l bully again, promises to 'disrupt' oil shipments to Syria, sanctions Russian & Iranian companies
- Russian officials warn Poland not to proceed with permanent US military base
- Trump shrugs shoulders, doesn't seem to mind if Saudi Crown Prince MBS ordered the murder of an innocent civilian
- UN report makes it clear: Britain's enemy is not Russia but its own ruling class
- IMF issues warning that land confiscation plans will hurt South Africa's economic growth
- Nancy Pelosi scolds MSM for giving Trump too much attention
- Is peace looming in Yemen? Stalemated Houthis and Saudis make conciliatory statements
- Vengeful Brennan: Assange will likely stand trial in US, 'Ecuador won't last forever'
- Democrats, Republicans and Independents are all getting fed up with social media, says new survey
- Passenger train derails outside of Barcelona leaving 1 person dead and 44 injured
- AP photographer shot while covering Gaza protest
- UK university requests lecturers avoid using capital letters - They can 'generate anxiety and discourage students'
- Inmate accused of killing alleged child molester said mom and God 'told me to do it'
- Airbnb pledges to remove listings from illegal West Bank settlements - Israel whines in response
- US rebel Orthodox priest to RT: Ukrainian schismatics are 'idolaters' with blood on their hands
- First ISIS executioner - former bricklayer from London - reportedly still alive in Syria
- Man shouting 'Allahu Akbar' stabs police in Brussels - being investigated as terrorism
- A conspiracy theory is born: US comedian calls Ocasio-Cortez 'a Russian tool'
- Settlers built illegal race track in Israeli-occupied West Bank with $76,000 of public funds
- New Jersey archbishop to publicly name pervert priests
- 'That's just nuts': British Columbia vulnerable to wildfires after spraying forests with glyphosate every year
- Syrian Army achieves 'total victory' against ISIS in Southern Syria
- FEMEN activists run topless through fascist Franco commemoration
- Multiple people shot in downtown Denver, 1 reported dead
- School punishes male teacher for refusing to watch transgender female student undress in locker room
- Mercy Hospital shooting: 4 dead, including police officer and gunman
- Bitcoin crashes under $5,000 in wake of SEC crackdown
- Crooked police chief allowed to run rabid in Indiana
- Viking city: Excavation reveals urban pioneers not violent raiders
- James Corbett's "The WWI Conspiracy": The American Front
- Historian reveals true story behind the 'multiple and messy' Domesday books
- Archaeologists uncover 500-year-old Inca bones and relics hidden in Bolivian quarry
- 1913: When Hitler, Trotsky, Tito, Freud and Stalin all lived in Vienna
- 536 AD: Plague, famine, drought, cold, and a mysterious fog that lasted 18 months
- Ancient underwater ruins found off coast of Spain
- Missing piece of Antikythera Mechanism discovered on Aegean seabed
- Ten lies we're told to justify the slaughter of 20 million in the First World War
- Long lost depiction of Jesus offers totally different portrayal as curly headed & clean shaven
- 2,100-year-old pit containing a mini "Terracotta Army" discovered in China
- Britain and France conspired to start World War I
- James Corbett's "The WWI Conspiracy": To Start A War
- Archaeologists unearth 4,500-year-old 'untouched' tomb in Egypt
- Striking 100yo audio of moment WWI's guns fell silent
- Anti-smoking campaigns aren't new: The Nazis' forgotten drive to eliminate tobacco from the Reich
- Precious enough for King Tut's tomb: How a meteor crash formed stunning 'Libyan Desert Glass'
- 11,000-year-old DNA reveals clues to ancient Americans
- Europe's Little Ice Age: 'All things which grew above the ground died and starved'
- Camels were surprisingly common across the Roman Empire and the Silk Road
- Two gigantic asteroids will zip past earth today, warns NASA
- Report: NATO mapping software now supplied to Chinese military
- British scientists warn government that space storms could cause MASS blackouts
- Panpsychism? New research concludes cells do have memory
- The 'little brain' - What factors propelled the cerebellum into the spotlight?
- Shanghai opens its 'earthscraper' hotel built inside an abandoned quarry
- Molecular biologist: There needs to be a global policy to govern gene editing
- Canyons flowing from Mars' craters likely caused by catastrophic flood events
- 'Just like riding a bike' - why don't we forget how?
- Atacama Desert's unprecedented rains are lethal to microbes
- Shocker: Lab-grown human kidneys surprisingly yield rogue brain and muscle cells
- NASA learns more about the asteroid 'Oumuamua as it leaves the solar system
- From China with might: Military expert breaks down technology behind latest Chinese aircraft
- Scientists have changed the way we officially measure a kilogram
- Hemimastigotes: Scientists discover new branch on the tree of life
- Seismic study reveals huge amount of water is dragged into Earth's interior
- A Fukushima waiting to happen? Nuclear waste stockpiles on California fault line threaten the US
- Giant impact crater found under Greenland ice, possibly 12,000 years old - UPDATE
- NASA says human flights to Mars could take place in 25 years if radiation shielding technology created
- China creates nuke-powered fake sun that burns hotter than the real deal
- Michigan snow totals already starting to mount up - maximum of 34 inches measured
- Sunniest autumn on record for the Netherlands
- Snowy owls expected to show up again this winter in USA - 8th consecutive season in an unusual sequence
- Series of 4 waterspouts seen off Auckland's North Shore in New Zealand
- Red alerts for torrential rain reduced to orange after morning of flooding chaos on the Costa Blanca, Spain
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: (NASA) What they mean about Earth cooling and atmosphere shifting
- Dog attack leaves baby in 'critical' condition in Yaxley, UK
- Teenager bitten on leg and arm in second shark attack in Australia over weekend
- Monkey bites CHUNK out of toddler's head after climbing in through balcony door in Parana, Brazil
- Mysterious bird deaths, including a bald eagle, under investigation in Hillsboro, Oregon
- Seismic records show Newfoundland was literally shaking from vicious windstorm
- Woman killed by monkeys in Agra, India just days after baby dies in similar attack
- SOTT Focus: NewsReal: California Wildfires, Climate Change, And The Impossible Brexit
- Fire truck on the way to an emergency falls into a sinkhole in Kiev, Ukraine
- 6.7-Magnitude undersea earthquake off Fiji, but no tsunami
- Death toll from central Vietnam typhoon-triggered flood rises to 14
- Spring snow blankets lower South Island, New Zealand with more on the way
- Thousands are urged to evacuate as erupting 'Volcano of Fire' spews lava in Guatemala
- When the scientific consensus is corrected by a skeptic
- Flash floods have claimed 30 lives in Saudi Arabia over the last month
- People in southern Alabama report loud booming noise
- 'Mysterious' objects hit two cars in Scottsdale, Arizona
- Blue meteor fireball streaks over Texas, sonic boom reported
- 'Kaboom!': Residents report loud boom in Natchez, Mississippi
- Two mystery 'explosions' heard across large parts of Doncaster, UK
- Astronomers spot 2 meteor fireballs in 2 hours over southern Spain - 4 for the region in November
- Meteor fireball caught on camera in Loughborough, UK
- Bright meteor fireball on Nov.11 over Jaén, Spain - 3rd for the month in the region
- Video taken of meteor fireball near Lexington, Kentucky
- Loud, building-rattling boom sounds off over Tillamook, Oregon
- Bright meteor fireball shoots across the sky of Andalusia, Spain - Second for the region within 28 hours
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain brighter than the full moon
- Fiery meteor fireball blazing across Alabama & Arkansas caught on video
- Meteor fireball streaks across Halloween sky in Alabama
- Sonic boom in southeastern Massachusetts stemmed from meteor fireball explosion
- Shaking, loud boom heard in central Maryland
- 'Once in a lifetime' moment: Meteor fireball explodes in night sky above castle in England
- Meteor fireball streaks across North Carolina skies
- Meteor fireball observed over Hokkaido, Japan
- Loud house-shaking boom heard in Sweetwater, Texas
- 'Rat hepatitis' strikes second person in Hong Kong, officials fear that the public will panic
- 6 children dead after outbreak of life-threatening virus strain at New Jersey health facility - UPDATE: death toll now at 11
- Medication abortions far more dangerous than surgical abortions, says former Planned Parenthood director
- Being fed soy formula as a baby can lead to reproductive system issues as an adult
- Splenda (sucralose) releases toxic dioxin when heated
- Medical marijuana and Cannabis research suppressed
- The Mosaic of Autoimmunity: Top doctors reveal vaccines turn our immune system against us
- 'Distinct whiff of snake oil' - The truth about DNA fitness tests
- New report reveals US water suppliers cover up spikes in hormone-disrupting herbicide contamination
- The evidence against carbohydrates gets stronger
- The Endocannabinoid system: Most medical schools don't train students about the second largest neurotransmitter system
- Barbara Loe Fisher: Pediatricians turn Well Baby Checkups into vaccine battlegrounds
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: The Importance of Vitamin B1: Thiamine
- Veganism backlash? These women swear by a meat-based diet
- Britain's first court case against 5G wireless technology — And the people won
- Despite opioid epidemic intensifying, FDA approves painkiller 1,000X more powerful than morphine
- Canola oil acts like battery acid on your heart - Here are some good alternatives
- The health benefits of organ meats
- Flashback: Vegetarians are 'less healthy and have a lower quality of life than meat-eaters', scientists say
- New meta-study suggests testosterone therapy helps relieve depression in men
- Seeing and transforming the most negative parts of ourselves into something constructive
- Study: People posting lots of pictures to social media became 25% more narcissistic in four months
- 'Human-like' brain waves produced in lab-grown mini-brains
- The meaning of monstrosity has morphed dramatically over the course of history
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: 5 Easy Pieces: How the Big 5 Personality Traits Impact Who We Are, and Who We Can Become
- Soundscape: The importance of sound and silence
- Shamans: 'Astronauts of inner space'
- New study on schadenfreude sheds light on darker side of humanity
- Loneliness is bad for the brain
- The 'hard problem' of consciousness - Could consciousness all come down to the way things vibrate?
- Vacation is a poor substitute for leisure
- What is that weird head sensation called ASMR?
- Feeling lonely and depressed? Decrease your use of social media
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Insight, Or Why It's Not Just Your Boss Who Lacks Self-Awareness
- Peter Hitchens reviews philosopher John Gray: An atheist who rebukes banal atheists
- Perfection at any cost?
- Douglas Murray in conversation with Jordan Peterson
- The pursuit in 'interestingness': Giving goals a fluidity that can accommodate new information
- Why some people are unable to admit when they're wrong
- Reviewing Germaine Greer's 'On Rape': Lots of opinion, few facts
- UFO caught on camera in Kamloops, British Columbia
- Pilots report close encounter with a UFO off the coast of Ireland, or was it a meteorite?
- Fast moving flying saucer filmed over Lake Tahoe
- Bizarre case of Angelique, the electric poltergeist girl
- Mysterious green object spotted just above the surface of Jupiter
- Mysterious glowing trails captured on camera by stunned residents of northern China
- Strange lights filmed during storm over Myrtle Beach, South Carolina spark UFO theories
- New sightings of Ogopogo - Canada's Loch Ness Monster
- 'Hunt for the Skinwalker'- First video released from UFO-obsessed billionaire's haunted ranch
- Mysterious hole shoots out flames for nearly an hour in Arkansas: Satan 'ruled out'
- The mysterious Min Min lights of Australia: Is there a scientific explanation for the phenomenon?
- Missing 411: Body of 53 y.o. hiker found in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park one week after she went missing
- British psychic says motorway fatalities 'due to ghosts of Roman soldiers'
- Fireball-shaped object hovering in Toronto's night sky prompts UFO reports
- UFO, spy plane or drone? Triangular object flying above Texas claimed to be USAF spy craft
- Photos show unexplained cattle mutilation in Australia - Dead cows found in paddock with udders, ears and tongues removed
- Reflection on windshield, or UFO in the sky? Man takes picture of strange object in NC sky
- 'Ghost ship' reappears off the coast of Myanmar after being lost at sea for 9 years
- Canadian tourist spots Nessie hours before schoolgirl takes 'best Loch Ness Monster picture for years'
- Mysterious glimpse of the "Kingdom of Heaven" appears China sky
- Subway: Mysterious voices speak to everyone and MTA has no idea where they are coming from
- Animal rights activist wants to abolish guide dogs because they don't consent to work
- What the fox? Russian woman rides Moscow metro with unusual furry friend
- Large cash advance for 'What Happened 2' ahead of 2020 presidential run
- Above or below? Aussie PM grilled on hot topic of the day: Proper placement of onions in sausage sandwiches
- Nation approves plan to push Tinseltown into Pacific Ocean
- Glamour girl unleashes her toxic femininity on a Porsche Boxster
- Russians dress up as 'bus' to cross Vladivostok bridge... and get BUSted
- Bear and fox demand food payment from passing tourists
- Is every other Russian in London really a spy or informant? #ICYMI checks it out
- CDC Warning: People with dirt on Clintons have 843% greater risk of suicide
- Florida recount finalized, Al Gore declared president!
- 'Big Cat?!' Russian taxi driver shocked as a passenger brings leopard in cab
- Flat earther thinks the Earth is actually shaped like a doughnut
- Wealthy Americans assure populace that heavily armed floating city contructed above nation has nothing to do with anything
- Man plays piano to soothe sick, blind elephants at sanctuary in Thailand
- Kremlin jokes about offering Megyn Kelly a job after her 'blackface' comments
- Representative for zombie population complains of Halloween costume 'cultural appropriation'
- Package sent to Clintons turn out to be Bill's Viagra
- 27-Year-Old Man Becomes First Transage Winner in World Under-10s Cross Country Championship
The Woolsey Fire in Malibu, California, November 10, 2018
Quote of the Day
He who passively accepts evil is as much involved in it as he who helps to perpetrate it. He who accepts evil without protesting against it is really cooperating with it.
- Martin Luther King, Jr.
Recent Comments
Allez les jaunes, allez les jaunes....
When are the world's banks going to get together and refuse to do business with the USA? If they banded together, this sanctions bullshit would...
Thank you Gaby, a really well thought article that clarify the subject. I remember learning "sex"/pornography at school after a boy came up with a...
Cyril Ramphosa is a crook, a fabulously successful thief who is worth hundreds of millions of dollars in stolen graft and corruption. The single,...
Does anyone NOT notice the x's in the sky? And they call this sunny?