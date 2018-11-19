it is also unclear what may have caused the crash.

© Reuters / Matt Sullivan



A vintage fighter plane that saw action during WWII and the Korean War crashed into a parking lot during a re-enactment show in Texas. Two people died in the incident.The P-51 Mustang went down on Saturday in Fredericksburg, Texas, during the WWII Pacific Combat Program event organized by the National Museum of the Pacific War. The museum later confirmed on Twitter thatFederal Aviation Administration (FAA) said. The names of the victims have been withheld, andThe National Transportation Safety Bureau (NTSB) will lead an investigation into the fatal incident. Texas state authorities have also sent forensic teams to the scene.The P-51 Mustang was first built by North American Aviation in 1940 and was flown by the US Air Force in World War II and during the Korean War. As many as 15,000 fighters were assembled during and after WWII, and they remained in service with some militaries until the early 1980s.