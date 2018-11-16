PIT BULL ATTACK
A 5-day-old girl died in Citrus County, Florida on Sunday after the family pit bull reportedly attacked the child in the baby's crib.

According to the Citrus County Chronicle, Citrus County Sheriff's deputies responded to the home following a 911 call to police. Upon arrival, deputies found a family member performing CPR on the baby.

A family member told officers the pit bull jumped onto the bed next to the bassinet then attacked the child as the family member was in another room.

The infant died from her wounds and the dog was taken by Animal Control and euthanized.