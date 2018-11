© Reuters/Joe Skipper



Florida Gov. Rick Scott, a Republican candidate for Senate, has filed lawsuits against Broward County and Palm Beach County election supervisors, accusing them of trying to rob him of election victory with heaps of new ballots.Scott's advantage over his Democratic opponent, Bill Nelson, has dwindled to just over 15,000 votes as of Thursday evening, a far cry from a comfortable lead of 57,000 votes projected for him as the polls closed on Tuesday evening.With the recount odds growing every minute, Scott blamed Florida election officials in two Democratic-leaning counties for tampering with the vote by counting indiscernible ballots in favor of Democrats, and other transgressions.In the first lawsuit, filed by Scott jointly with the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) against Broward County, the sitting governor alleges that the county's Supervisor of Elections, Brenda Snipes, violated the law becauseScott claims that a lack of clarity on the matter "raises substantial concerns about the validity of the election process."The decision stems from a lawsuit of Tim Canova, who lost to Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz at the time and wanted to see ballots but was refused by Snipes.The Republican candidate also tore into Susan Bucher, Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections, alleging thatSpeaking to the media, Scott alleged that the phenomenon of his rapidly vanishing advantage is a direct consequence of the shady dealings of Broward County and Palm Beach County officials. He noted, in particular, that a number of ballots cast on the day of the election continues to grow more than 48 hours since the polls closed, which is odd in itself.Florida's Republican Senator Marco Rubio, meanwhile, has been sounding the alarm on Twitter, accusing the supervisors of trying to snatch the elections from Republicans last-minute."Broward election supervisors ongoing violation of #Florida law requiring timely reporting isn't just annoying incompetence. It has opened the door for lawyers to come here & try to steal a seat in the U.S. Senate & Florida Cabinet," he tweeted.Rubio posted a photo of what appeared to be multiple boxes with additional ballots waiting to be counted, alleging that Florida officials have flouted the law by not reporting them within half an hour after the polls closed.Rubio also cited a report in South Florida Sun-Sentinel, according to which some 205 damaged provisional ballots, which should have been turned over to the canvassing board, were approved and counted by Broward County officials.US President Donald Trump has weighed in on the controversy, tweeting that law enforcement has been looking into a "big corruption scandal having to do with Election Fraud in #Broward and Palm Beach."