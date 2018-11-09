We were called to reports of sinkhole at Cedar Court, off Cedarwood Drive in St Albans at 6.35am today and immediately attended the scene to ensure the area was safe. As a precaution the adjacent block of flats has been evacuated. A structural engineer has attended the scene. pic.twitter.com/c9Qos5IK2K — Herts Fire & Rescue (@HFRS) November 6, 2018



Residents have been evacuated from a block of flats after a sinkhole appeared next to it.Emergency services were called to Cedar Court in Cedarwood Drive, St Albans, at 6.35am on Tuesday, after the sinkhole was discovered.The evacuation was a precaution because of how close sinkhole is to the block in the Hertfordshire city.Around 20 residents have been affected, a spokesman for St Albans City and District Council said.The spokesman said: "Council officers from our Building Control and Environmental Services teams have been down on site this morning."The council has brought together an incident management team, as is usual in such circumstances."We are working with partners including the Police and Hertfordshire County Council to make sure people are safe."Structural engineers and utility services attended the scene.A crew from Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue stayed on site until 8pm on Tuesday to assist.Source: Press Association