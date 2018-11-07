"They were trapped in around 6-7 feet snow," the spokesman said, adding a police team from Duggan outpost with the help of some locals started off to the area immediately after receiving the information.Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday said they rescued three people from Duggan area of Kathua districtA police spokesman said three people, Rakesh Sharma, Ganesh Sharma, both sons of Uttam Chand of Chaloge, Bani and Bishav, son of Om Parkash of Mahanpur had gone to establish a food and lodgment facilitation center at Noknali Mata shrine to facilitate a pilgrimage that commenced on November 5."They were trapped in around 6-7 feet snow," the spokesman said, adding a police team from Duggan outpost with the help of some locals started off to the area immediately after receiving the information.Head Constable Naresh Kumar, who is the in-charge of the police outpost, led the rescue operation saved three lives from the "clutches of death". The rescue effort was continuously monitored by both civil and police administration of the district to provide all assistance to the team and ensure no loss of life.