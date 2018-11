"it's not like we need it...and it's for sure, at some level, going to be diverted,"

Purdue Pharma and other pioneers of powerful opioid painkillers probably felt a twinge of regret on Friday when the FDA approved a powerful new opioid painkiller that's 10 times stronger than fentanyl - the deadly synthetic opioid that's been blamed for the record number of drug overdose deaths recorded in 2017 - and 1,000 times more powerful than morphine, ignoring the objections of lawmakers and its own advisory committee in the process.After all that trouble that purveyors of opioids like Purdue and the Sackler family went to in order to win approval - doctoring internal research and suborning doctors to convince the FDA to approve powerful painkillers like OxyContin despite wildly underestimating the drug's abuse potential - the agency might very well have approved those drugs any way? And opioid makers might have been able to avoid some of the legal consequences stemming from this dishonesty, like the avalanche of lawsuits brought by state AGs.Dsuvia is a 3-millimeter tablet of sufentanil made by AcelRx. It's a sublingual tablet intended to provide effective pain relief in patients for whom most oral painkillers aren't effective. The FDA's advisory committee voted 10-3 to recommend approval of the drug, a decision that was accepted by the FDA on Friday. The agency justified its decision by insisting that Dsuvia would be subject to "very tight" restrictions.Still, some of the agency's actions looked to critics like attempts to stifle internal criticism. For example, the agency scheduled the advisory committee vote on a day where the chairman of the committee, who was opposed to approval, could not attend - while circumventing its normal vetting process,But critics said that, given its potency, Dsuvia would "for sure" be diverted at some level. They also rejected the FDA's argument that Dsuvia satisfied an important need for pain treatment: offering rapid, effective relief for obese patients or others lacking easily accessible veins.While a niche may eventually be found for Dsuvia,said Dr. Palmer MacKie, assistant professor at the Indiana University School of Medicine and director of the Eskenazi Health Integrative Pain Program in Indianapolis.Fortunately for Dsuvia's manufacturer, AcelRx, these public health risks pale in comparison to the enormous profits that the company stands to reap from sales.It goes without saying that cancer patients and others suffering from life threatening illnesses have a legitimate need for effective pain relief. But when the FDA says Dsuvia is needed in the hospital setting, it probably isn't telling the whole story. Because, as the Washington Post