A 19-month-old toddler was pronounced dead Sunday night after she was mauled by her family dog in Windsor Township, according to York County Coroner Pam Gay.The attack occurred at the home about 10:15 p.m. York Area Regional Police, along with emergency medical responders, arrived at the home. The toddler was then taken to York Hospital, Gay said."Despite emergency medical intervention, the female toddler was pronounced dead at 11:03 p.m. Sunday night," Gay said.York Area Regional Police Chief Tim Damon said Monday the dog was euthanized after the attack. He said he had been told what breed the dog is, but had yet to confirm it."We're just looking into the sequence of events that led up to this, and we'll go from there," Damon said. "I can't say if there's anything criminal or non-criminal, we're still gathering the information and the facts."The chief added that there was one parent home at the time of the attack and that when police and medical personnel arrived, the dog and child were separated.An autopsy, to determine cause and manner of death, will be scheduled, according to Gay."There's a lot of people affected, as far as first responders," Gay said Monday. "The hospital is working with those affected ... that's my understanding."Damon said Monday he had not spoken with the officers who responded to the attack, as they worked the night shift; however, he was concerned about the impact of the child's death on his officers."That'll be something that we gauge here in the next few days and see if there's anything we can do for them," including the emergency personnel who responded, he said.The toddler's name and address have not been released because additional family members need to be informed of her death, Gay said.