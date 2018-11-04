A 6.0-magnitude earthquake occurred at 8 a.m. on November 4 in the Philippines, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMCS) reported.The epicenter of the quake was located 47 km southwest of the city of Maravi with a population of about 201,000 inhabitants, situated on the island of Mindanao.The center of the earthquake was at a depth of 603 km (374 miles). Some 35,379,000 people are estimated to have felt weak tremors.There have been no reports of casualties, destruction or the threat of a tsunami.In April, a moderate 5.9-magnitude earthquake hit off the second largest Philippine island of Mindanao.