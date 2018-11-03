Earth Changes
Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Massive floods Namibian desert - Crop price roundup
Adapt 2030
Sat, 03 Nov 2018 18:55 UTC
World wheat production confirmed at least 4% decrease, and expected further reductions as the last of the delayed harvest are totaled. Oil seed press cake price up so expect meat and egg prices to climb.
Argentina overtakes Australia in wheat experts as Australia continues its descent into a mega-drought.
Sources
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- SOTT Focus: Paper Tiger Sanctions on Iran Will Speed The End of Pax Americana
- Europe should drop sanctions & reach out to Russia or drive it into China's embrace - France's Sarkozy
- Roscosmos chief says Soyuz rocket could have been sabotaged in Kazakhstan before launch
- SOTT Focus: The Empire Strikes Back: Experts Claim Doubts About Statins Perpetrated by Dangerous 'Cholesterol Deniers'
- What Aldous Huxley's Devils of Loudun can tell us about our present mania
- Flashback: Strategic engineered migration serves as a weapon of war
- EU omit? Not on the Iran exemption list, Europe vows to defy US sanctions
- Netanyahu opines: Khashoggi murder 'horrendous', but Riyadh's stability too important
- US military's empire of secrecy
- Ex-Pentagon analyst: 'Wheels are in motion' to replace MbS with someone more 'West compatible'
- Huh? CIA's secret communications network cracked by Iranians using Google Search?
- Trump: If migrants throw rocks they will be arrested, not shot
- Washington lifts sanctions on top Turkish officials after release of Pastor Brunson
- 156,562,000: Record employment for 12th time under Trump
- Kiev's Orthodox Patriarch rejects illegal property seizure - not for ethical reasons, but 'because Russia'
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Massive floods Namibian desert - Crop price roundup
- Woman killed by lightning in Italy
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain brighter than the full moon
- Tucker Carlson: What's the message, what are Tuesday's mid-term elections about?
- Make GRU GRU again, Putin says as intelligence agency commemorates 100 years
- SOTT Focus: Paper Tiger Sanctions on Iran Will Speed The End of Pax Americana
- Europe should drop sanctions & reach out to Russia or drive it into China's embrace - France's Sarkozy
- Roscosmos chief says Soyuz rocket could have been sabotaged in Kazakhstan before launch
- SOTT Focus: The Empire Strikes Back: Experts Claim Doubts About Statins Perpetrated by Dangerous 'Cholesterol Deniers'
- Flashback: Strategic engineered migration serves as a weapon of war
- EU omit? Not on the Iran exemption list, Europe vows to defy US sanctions
- Netanyahu opines: Khashoggi murder 'horrendous', but Riyadh's stability too important
- US military's empire of secrecy
- Ex-Pentagon analyst: 'Wheels are in motion' to replace MbS with someone more 'West compatible'
- Huh? CIA's secret communications network cracked by Iranians using Google Search?
- Trump: If migrants throw rocks they will be arrested, not shot
- Washington lifts sanctions on top Turkish officials after release of Pastor Brunson
- Kiev's Orthodox Patriarch rejects illegal property seizure - not for ethical reasons, but 'because Russia'
- Tucker Carlson: What's the message, what are Tuesday's mid-term elections about?
- Make GRU GRU again, Putin says as intelligence agency commemorates 100 years
- Israel and the Arab regimes: An alliance of despots
- Beto campaign appears to be illegally spending funds on supplies for caravan aliens
- NATO membership for Ukraine and Georgia would bring out the bear in Russia
- Iran's Khamenei claims Trump has 'disgraced' America's prestige as renewed sanctions set to enter force
- What was not said about the Quadrilateral Summit on Syria
- 156,562,000: Record employment for 12th time under Trump
- Russian MPs propose civilian 'cyber-militias' to help police to stop illegal online data
- Palestinian wives use smuggled sperm from their imprisoned husbands to carry on the bloodline
- Israeli politicians' responses to attack on Pittsburgh synagogue expose Zionism's reactionary core
- Pakistanis protesting acquittal of woman charged with blasphemy make deal with govt, will end protests
- Don Lemon doubles down on claim that white men are the biggest threat - still thinks like a Nazi
- At least 2 dead as Baltimore Amazon warehouse collapses during severe weather
- More details emerge in Russian police gang rape scandal
- UK think-tank Demos blames Islamophobia on Russian twitter trolls - maybe
- University of Wisconsin issuing voter ID's to students without checks on eligibility
- Gunman kills 2, injures 6 at yoga studio in Florida, suspect dead
- 'I'm a fascist': Man attacks commuters on Rome train, woman left covered in blood
- Fmr ICE director offers answers to dangerous migrant "catch and release" policy
- NATO reports US soldier killed in 'apparent insider attack' in Kabul
- US Mid-Term Elections: I'm a 'Never Trumper.' I'm still voting Republican on Tuesday
- Rally at Ukrainian Embassy in Moscow demands release of Russian journalist
- Starving Yemeni girl from shocking NYT photo dies as Western-backed slaughter continues
- Dead & duct-taped Saudi sisters found on banks of Hudson could be suicide
- US citizen militia groups say they will help stop caravan at the border
- Mexico's highest court declares marijuana prohibition unconstitutional
- What Aldous Huxley's Devils of Loudun can tell us about our present mania
- Arthur Balfour was a white supremacist - And an anti-Semite
- Ye olde false-flag terrorist attack: The 'unsolved' Wall Street bombing of 1920
- NATO's Humble Nazi-Inspired Beginnings: How The West Implemented Hitler's Goals
- Evidence of oldest use of olives dating back 4,000 years found in Croatia and Italy
- 300,000-year-old stone tools found in Saudi Arabia, when the area was a lush savannah
- Mysterious tunnel and funeral chamber found beneath Pyramid of the Moon near Mexico City
- Chocolate was a treat 1,500 years earlier than thought
- New book details Audrey Hepburn's time as a Nazi fighter in the Dutch Resistance
- Century of Enslavement: The Long Sordid History of the US Federal Reserve
- Oldest weapons ever discovered in North America uncovered in Texas dig
- World's oldest intact shipwreck discovered in Black Sea
- Volcanic ash at Pompeii preserved beautiful, 2,000-year-old shrine
- Leaked top secret document: CIA and Western nations are behind the Rwandan war crimes
- The tornado that stopped the 1814 burning of Washington
- 'Fake': World famous Dead Sea Scrolls finally pulled from Museum of the Bible - Results of other fragments pending
- Three-finger salute: The little-known story of ctrl+alt+del
- Honduras and Israel form a new special relationship
- Hurricane Michael's wrath so powerful it revealed shipwrecks buried for 120 years
- Dogs accompanied people from Near East to Europe 9,000 years ago DNA studies reveal
- Space agency chief says Russia planning for permanent lunar base by 2030's
- Israeli astronomers speculate that asteroid 'Oumuamua' could actually be alien craft
- Study reconstructs Neanderthal ribcage, offering new clues to ancient human anatomy and functioning
- Scientists identify part of brain that inhibits fear, hope for PTSD breakthrough
- The deepest volcanic eruption ever documented left an amazing sight on the ocean floor
- NASA's asteroid belt mission declared over after spacecraft runs out of fuel
- The appendix implicated in Parkinson's disease
- Spinal implant helps three paralyzed men walk again, helped regrow damaged nerves
- "An illusion": Grave doubts over LIGO's 'discovery' of gravitational waves
- Soyuz rocket failure: Roscosmos publishes video from on-board cameras showing exact moment of malfunction
- Scientists capture first ever image of supermassive black hole at center of Milky Way
- Kaspersky Labs warns neural implants will lead to 'brain-hacking & memory black market'
- Fine structure constant - Why the number 137 is one of the greatest mysteries in physics
- Control a living person on Halloween night with this creepy MIT augmented reality game
- Flashback SOTT Focus: Witches, Comets and Planetary Cataclysms
- No breaks in Russia's Space Program as new Soyuz rocket sends military satellite into orbit
- Russia's miles ahead of US in developing pulse & laser weapons
- Scientists find exquisitely preserved ancient Siberian cave lion cubs in permafrost
- Researchers create the most detailed picture yet of the Sun's neutrino factory
- Your new BS detector kit: How to differentiate science from pseudoscience using 'global warming' as an example
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Massive floods Namibian desert - Crop price roundup
- Woman killed by lightning in Italy
- Heavy snowfall open Alpine ski resorts a month early - Over 3 metres (10 feet) has fallen in parts this week
- Sheep buried in deep snow in northern Spain
- 120 rescued as heavy snowfall blocks Mughal road in Jammu and Kashmir - accumulations of 3 feet
- 3 children killed as floods play havoc in Laghman, Afghanistan
- Northern Japan 'loses' a tiny island
- Chile-bound Latam flight grounded after plane's window shattered by severe hailstorm
- Lightning bolt kills three children in Bihar, India
- Lightning bolt kills 108 goats, sheep in Rajouri, India
- Large magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits northern Chile - USGS
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Black horse of famine, the GSM seal is broken Economist magazine cover
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Hurricane reveals 119 year old shipwrecks - Biofuel production stops in UK
- Pajarito Mountain in New Mexico gets over 8 inches of early snow on Halloween - Sipapu Ski resort hit with a foot
- Lightning bolt kills two students in Homa Bay, Kenya
- Sun dog seen in Newark, California sky
- Storm dumps 16 inches of snow on Colorado's southern mountains, more on the way
- World snow wrap: Winter kicks off early in the Northern Hemisphere
- Spain battered by snow storms and a tornado in Menorca
- Signs and Portents: Sheep gives birth to two-headed lamb in farm on Karnataka, India
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain brighter than the full moon
- Fiery meteor fireball blazing across Alabama & Arkansas caught on video
- Meteor fireball streaks across Halloween sky in Alabama
- Sonic boom in southeastern Massachusetts stemmed from meteor fireball explosion
- Shaking, loud boom heard in central Maryland
- 'Once in a lifetime' moment: Meteor fireball explodes in night sky above castle in England
- Meteor fireball streaks across North Carolina skies
- Meteor fireball observed over Hokkaido, Japan
- Loud house-shaking boom heard in Sweetwater, Texas
- Two bright meteor fireballs streak over Argentina and Brazil, sonic boom reported
- Japan: 4.5 billion y.o. meteorite slams into home
- Meteor fireball flashes across Eugene, Oregon sky
- Green meteor fireball streaks over Florida
- 'Most valuable specimen I have ever held': Rock used for doorstop confirmed as $100k meteorite
- Meteor fireball blazes across the sky of the St John's area in Newfoundland
- Meteor fireball seen over Washington D.C.
- Video shows meteor fireball blazing over Reunion and Mauritius islands - third most energetic meteoric event of the year
- Reports of meteor fireballs streaking across the skies in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Ontario, Canada.
- Meteor fireball streaks over Alabama
- 'The Russians are coming': Meteor fireball filmed flying through the skies of Durham, England
- SOTT Focus: Autohemotherapy: Re-Activating Your Body's Natural Capacity to Heal
- Scientists think they can use silver to help kill brain-eating amoebas
- Essential oils for psoriasis
- Psychiatrist Dr. Allen Francis addresses the very real problem with antidepressant addiction
- Pandora's GMO Potato: What consumers need to know
- Because the opioid crisis isn't bad enough, the FDA approves a drug 10x stronger than fentanyl
- Sunlight works as a preventive against eczema
- Italian man cries blood for an hour due to rare eye condition
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: To Booze or Not to Booze?
- Unsavory Truth: Superfoods are a marketing ploy
- Electrosensitivity: Can you really be allergic to Wifi & Cell Phones?
- 'The Monsanto Papers': New film exposes egregious crimes of global chemical giant
- Trust each other or die: America's culture wars might be shortening people's lives
- The 'new tobacco': WHO says air pollution is killing 7 million people a year
- Acupuncture: A cure for depression?
- We are not prepared for the coming dementia crisis
- Fast Food: For every meal?
- Canadian hospital releases assisted suicide plan for kids, may not even inform parents
- You can die of a broken heart! Study finds grief may cause deadly inflammation
- Study finds: The military's obsession with energy drinks is contributing to PTSD
- Social contagion: Trigger warnings are a mass psychogenic illness
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Churches Behaving Badly: How Religions Succeed or Fail to Prevent Pathocracy
- Researchers identify three different types of depression
- Like attracts like: Study shows psychopaths attracted to each other
- Well, whodathunkit! When adolescents give up pot, both learning and memory quickly improve
- Hallucinations are everywhere
- How to silence your inner critic: Practical ways to stop negative self-talk
- Putin's Orthodoxy: A few words about his religious views, values and spirituality
- How to harness your anxiety
- There's an unspoken homophobia propelling the transgender movement in children
- Kaizen: The one-minute principle for self-improvement
- How to stop being busy all the time - Do fewer things, better
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: The Theory Of Positive Disintegration, Or How Not To Be An NPC
- The lost art of concentration: being distracted in a digital world
- On the value of the evolutionary psychology model
- David Hume and the reason why you're probably wrong about everything you know
- 'Becoming Homeless': Virtual reality experience found to boost empathy
- Best of the Web: Deepities and the Politics of Pseudo-Profundity
- Fundamental truths that could change your life
- Stoicism: An old approach for living a new life happily
- Fast moving flying saucer filmed over Lake Tahoe
- Bizarre case of Angelique, the electric poltergeist girl
- Mysterious green object spotted just above the surface of Jupiter
- Mysterious glowing trails captured on camera by stunned residents of northern China
- Strange lights filmed during storm over Myrtle Beach, South Carolina spark UFO theories
- New sightings of Ogopogo - Canada's Loch Ness Monster
- 'Hunt for the Skinwalker'- First video released from UFO-obsessed billionaire's haunted ranch
- Mysterious hole shoots out flames for nearly an hour in Arkansas: Satan 'ruled out'
- The mysterious Min Min lights of Australia: Is there a scientific explanation for the phenomenon?
- Missing 411: Body of 53 y.o. hiker found in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park one week after she went missing
- British psychic says motorway fatalities 'due to ghosts of Roman soldiers'
- Fireball-shaped object hovering in Toronto's night sky prompts UFO reports
- UFO, spy plane or drone? Triangular object flying above Texas claimed to be USAF spy craft
- Photos show unexplained cattle mutilation in Australia - Dead cows found in paddock with udders, ears and tongues removed
- Reflection on windshield, or UFO in the sky? Man takes picture of strange object in NC sky
- 'Ghost ship' reappears off the coast of Myanmar after being lost at sea for 9 years
- Canadian tourist spots Nessie hours before schoolgirl takes 'best Loch Ness Monster picture for years'
- Mysterious glimpse of the "Kingdom of Heaven" appears China sky
- Unidentified humanoid creature seen near Mount Vernon, Virginia
- Nick Redfern: From a Ouija Board to Sasquatch
- Wealthy Americans assure populace that heavily armed floating city contructed above nation has nothing to do with anything
- Man plays piano to soothe sick, blind elephants at sanctuary in Thailand
- Kremlin jokes about offering Megyn Kelly a job after her 'blackface' comments
- Representative for zombie population complains of Halloween costume 'cultural appropriation'
- Package sent to Clintons turn out to be Bill's Viagra
- 27-Year-Old Man Becomes First Transage Winner in World Under-10s Cross Country Championship
- Dumbest robbers in Belgium arrested after vape shop owner tells them to come back later for more money
- Who needs a guard dog? This parrot packs serious heat
- Saudi operative mortified after surveillance footage reveals he wore same outfit as Jamal Khashoggi
- 'We are not mindless NPCs,' chant nation's liberals in perfect unison
- DNA test results proves she's only half lizard person
- Queen fondly recalls Bengal famine
- Elizabeth 'Pocahantas' Warren 'proves' she had a Native ancestor 10 generations ago
- Skinny dipper dives into shark tank for perilous swim at Toronto aquarium
- Hello cussstomer service: Huge python plunges through bank ceiling, terrifies staff
- Watch how a Sri Lanka community rescues an elephant from a well
- '3 tons max? Don't care!' Big rig attempts to cross flimsy bridge that collapses
- Massive apocalypse if billions are not spent on his books, predicts Al Gore
- Jonathan Pie: Rise of the UK free speech police
- 'Let the hate flow through you!' Cackles cloaked Hillary at campaign rally
Quote of the Day
The danger of the past was that men became slaves. The danger of the future is that man may become robots.
- Erich Fromm
Recent Comments
Isn't he dating a white guy? [Link] Seriously, you can't make this stuff up... the hypocrisy of the puppets of the OWO is so in-your-face these...
Screwing with the worlds food supply Just for increased profit margins. Its a sin of the highest order imho. "Science is but a perversion of...
Sheeple.... 'they know not what they do'.... which makes them so easy to manipulate.
Wasn't that Pittsburgh thing just another training op? Exclusive Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Live Fire Drill [Link]
Colloidal silver works My children haven't been to a doctor in over 10 years,around the same time I learnt to make it. Everyone knows it works....
Comment: Namibian rivers in flood after years of drought in some districts