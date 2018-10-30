Neige : les naufragés de la route filment leur galère pic.twitter.com/twYMjxjw52 — BFMTV (@BFMTV) October 30, 2018



"On a complètement été livrés à nous-mêmes." Le calvaire d'automobilistes bloqués toute la nuit par la neige dans la Loire pic.twitter.com/IJWVQd78Dn — BFMTV (@BFMTV) October 30, 2018



Des images de véhicules bloqués par la neige en Haute-Loire ❄ pic.twitter.com/V8GKpDrgw5 — CNEWS (@CNEWS) October 30, 2018



Heavy snowfall across south-central France, has caused chaos on the roads and knocked out electricity to nearly 200,000 homes, authorities said on Tuesday.Some 900 trucks were stranded overnight and several hundred drivers abandoned their cars to find a warm and safe place to stay the night. People posted messages on Facebook asking to be rescued. Snow ploughs were deployed to clear roads.in two central regions of the country, Limousin and Centre Val de Loire, with workers on the ground trying to reestablish connections.Weather forecasters dismissed criticism that they had not provided warnings, saying they had been predicting for several days that bad weather could strike the area as storms and heavy rains wash across Italy and the island of Corsica.