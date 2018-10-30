The unseasonal and unexpectedly large snowstorms hit across Auverge-Rhone-Alpes and nearby regions, south and west of Lyon. TV footage showed thick blankets of snow falling across highways and in towns, with hundreds of vehicles brought to a halt.
Neige : les naufragés de la route filment leur galère pic.twitter.com/twYMjxjw52— BFMTV (@BFMTV) October 30, 2018
"On a complètement été livrés à nous-mêmes." Le calvaire d'automobilistes bloqués toute la nuit par la neige dans la Loire pic.twitter.com/IJWVQd78Dn— BFMTV (@BFMTV) October 30, 2018
Some 900 trucks were stranded overnight and several hundred drivers abandoned their cars to find a warm and safe place to stay the night. People posted messages on Facebook asking to be rescued. Snow ploughs were deployed to clear roads.
French energy distributor Enedis said 195,000 homes were without power in two central regions of the country, Limousin and Centre Val de Loire, with workers on the ground trying to reestablish connections.
Weather forecasters dismissed criticism that they had not provided warnings, saying they had been predicting for several days that bad weather could strike the area as storms and heavy rains wash across Italy and the island of Corsica.
Des images de véhicules bloqués par la neige en Haute-Loire ❄ pic.twitter.com/V8GKpDrgw5— CNEWS (@CNEWS) October 30, 2018