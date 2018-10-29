© YouTube / Photovolcanica

Mother Nature produced a light show made of lava when Indonesia's Krakatau volcano erupted, scattering fiery specks and volcanic lightning into the night sky. The entire display was caught on video.The beautiful footage shows the volcano, known for its violent eruptions, shoot ash and lava from its crater in a way that can only be described as mesmerizing.The Krakatau volcano, situated in the Sunda Straight between the Indonesian islands of Java and Sumatra, has seen increased activity since June. It sits on the chain of active volcanoes along the Pacific rim that is often called the 'Ring of Fire.'