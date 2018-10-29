due to strong winds and deep drifts.

The recently opened for the 18-19 season Diavolezza glacier near St Moritz in the Swiss Engadin region reports the most snow over the last 3 days at 142cm - or three inches less than five feet.The Passo Stelvio ski area in Italy, pictured below, which is in the final week of its six month 2018 summer ski season, reports a metre of snow.As a result several October powder alarms have been issued and resorts due to open in just 2-3 weeks' time from mid-November like Obergurgl and Val Thorens (which posted the video below) are also excited to see their bases building.Although there were several snowfalls in the alps, particularly on high slopes in Austria, in late August, September and early October it had been dry and warm for the past 4 weeks.