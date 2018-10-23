The spot in Puglia in Italy was completely transformed
© Bar Ristorante L’Incanto
The spot in Puglia in Italy was completely transformed
There has been some crazy weather over Italy in the last few days, with floods affecting cities around the country and a freak hailstorm hitting the capital, Rome.

But perhaps nowhere was it more spectacular than this spot in Puglia.

Footage taken from the coastal Bar Ristorante L'Incanto shows storm water cascading off a nearby bridge, effectively turning it into a waterfall.

It made for a spectacular sight as the weather turned an already dramatic location in Gagliano del Capo, situated in Italy's heel, appear even more remarkable.