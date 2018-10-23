© Bar Ristorante L’Incanto



There has been some crazy weather over Italy in the last few days, with floods affecting cities around the country and a freak hailstorm hitting the capital, Rome.But perhaps nowhere was it more spectacular than this spot in Puglia.Footage taken from the coastal Bar Ristorante L'Incanto shows storm water cascading off a nearby bridge, effectively turning it into a waterfall.It made for a spectacular sight as the weather turned an already dramatic location in Gagliano del Capo, situated in Italy's heel, appear even more remarkable.