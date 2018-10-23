© REUTERS / ALEXANDROS AVRAMIDIS



The shores of Lake Vistonida in Greece were transformed into a truly surreal landscape as they became blanketed in massive spider webs.The spiders are from the genus Tetragnatha, known as stretch spiders due to their elongated bodies.They are known to build webs near watery habitats, with some species even said to be able to walk on water.