The study is still enrolling patients. And there are still companies selling stem cell therapy for damaged hearts.

Some 31 studies by Dr. Piero Anversa contain fabricated or falsified data, officials concluded. Dr. Anversa popularized the idea of stem cell treatment for damaged hearts.A prominent heart researcher formerly at Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston fabricated or falsified data in 31 published studies that should be retracted, officials at the institutions have concluded.The scientist, Dr. Piero Anversa produced research suggesting that damaged heart muscle could be regenerated with stem cells, a type of cell that can transform itself into a variety of other cells.Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women's Hospital began their review of Dr. Anversa's publications in January 2013. In April 2017, Brigham and Women's Hospital agreed to pay $10 million to the federal government to settle accusations that Dr. Anversa submitted fraudulent data to get research funding.Officials at Harvard declined to comment on why it took so long to take action on Dr. Anversa's published work. Dr. Anversa could not be reached for comment.Companies were formed, including one headed by Dr. Anversa, based on the claim that by injecting stem cells they could heal hearts that were damaged by heart attacks.Another paper, by Dr. Charles Murry of the University of Washington in Seattle and his colleagues, came to the same conclusion and said the failures to replicate Dr. Anversa's work "raise a cautionary note."But Dr. Anversa held firm. In effect, his response was "you guys don't know how to do it," said Dr. Bruneau.Dr. Anversa claimed to have discovered that bone marrow cells are not needed to repair heart muscle. The heart has its own stem cells, he reported, which can be removed, multiplied in a petri dish, and injected back into the heart to replace and repair damaged cells.Dr. Molkentin found a way to label and trace the lineage of stem cells as they morphed into other cells. That let him investigate whether any heart cells were derived from these stem cells.Despite the troubling questions that had been raised about the stem cell work, the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute began a clinical trial of injected stem cells for patients with heart failure.In the past few years, however, skeptical researchers moved on to other prospects for heart treatment. "The field has backed off a lot," Dr. Molkentin said.Some scientists wondered how a questionable line of research persisted for so long. Maybe, Dr. Molkentin said, experts were just too timid to take a stand.But what about those companies selling stem cell treatments for the heart?"People wanted to believe," he said.Gina Kolata writes about science and medicine. She has twice been a Pulitzer Prize finalist and is the author of six books, including "Mercies in Disguise: A Story of Hope, a Family's Genetic Destiny, and The Science That Saved Them." @ginakolata