What To Do with a Fever: Using Fever as Therapy

Good or Bad? Fever Is a Welcome Friend Not a Foe to Slay

Using Fever for Purification of the Cellular Environment

Fever Can Be Your Friend: The Benefits of Fever

Burns away toxins

Eliminates toxins

Weakens germs

Stimulates the immune system

Accelerates the transportation of lymphocytes to the site of infection

When to Stop a Fever

The Downside of Stopping a Fever

Remedies to Stimulate the Body's Immune System

Echinacea Root Helps Get Rid of Toxins

Vitamin C Kills Microbes and Viruses

Trace Elements: Tiny Sparks That Keep the Body's Motor Running