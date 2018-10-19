Snow on Moutain Washington, NH
It may be October, but it already feels like winter on Mount Washington.

Clear skies on Mount Washington Friday morning revealed nearly 10 inches of new snow, according to a tweet from the Mount Washington Observatory.

The temperature at the summit was about 20 degrees when the tweet's photo was taken Friday morning.

"After many days in sub-freezing fog, with nearly 10 inches of new snow and hurricane force winds, clouds have finally cleared to reveal quite a wintry scene!" the tweet said.

The observatory saw temperatures in the single digits Thursday along with "a few inches of new snow," according to another tweet.

Mount Washington received its first measurable snow fall of the season last Saturday.