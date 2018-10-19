© REUTERS / Clodagh Kilcoyne

The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier, has claimed on French radio, that the contentious issue of the Irish border could sink any chance of a Brexit deal between the United Kingdom and the European Union.Barnier revealed that the EU's Brexit deal with the UK was 90% complete, but there was still a possibility of negotiations failing due to ongoing disagreements over the Irish border.He warned that solving the Irish border issue was a "prerequisite" for a successful outcome of Brexit negotiations, and that failure to find a resolution would spell disaster for striking any deal."The answer is yes," Barnier said when asked on France Inter radio if the Irish border issue could cause the negotiations to collapse. "I believe we need a deal. I'm not yet sure we'll get one. It is difficult, but possible."It comes as Leo Varadkar, the Irish Prime Minister, has said that any extension of the UK's post-Brexit transition period would not diminish Ireland's need for a "backstop" to avoid a hard border with Northern Ireland, Reuters report."Certainly it's something that's in the back of my mind as a potential consequence if we get this wrong," he said.Both the UK and the EU have said they want to avoid a hard border in Northern Ireland.