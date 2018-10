© Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Twitter accounts run by activists linked to the Occupy movement have been suspended after the social network continued its attempted crackdown on bots and fake accounts.Organisers and activists say that their Twitter accounts were suspended without an explanation from the social network. Many of the accounts were created in 2011 and 2012 at the height of the Occupy movements.The mass suspension of accounts linked to the Occupy movement comes as Twitter steps up efforts to clean up its platform."Twitter's singular objective is to improve the health of the public conversation," the company said in a statement. "This work includes protecting the integrity of elections and taking robust steps to tackle spam, malicious activity and automation."Twitter has been struggling to clean up its platform since 2016 , when allegations of bot interference in elections, as well as enabling harassment and abuse of individuals, embroiled the social network in controversy. But Twitter's attempt to clamp down on disinformation and propaganda is seemingly catching out legitimate accounts too. Members of the Occupy movement claim that Twitter is "banning people for the crime of speaking to each other".Its latest crackdown follows on from Facebook announcing last week that it would be taking aggressive action against "inauthentic activity" - including bots and fake accounts - on its network.You can read the rest of the article on Wired